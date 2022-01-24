2022 January 24 14:30

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg to take delivery of over 40 units of handling equipment and one 63-tonne crane in 2022

In 2021, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) obtained a batch of new equipment: two KALMAR fork lift trucks, three CASE bucket loaders, six SEACOM roll trailers and one Belarus tractor, the company says in a press release.

Image source: Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg

33-tonne KALMAR trucks with auxiliary weight are intended for handling of ferrous metal. KALMAR fork lift trucks DCG 330-12 meet the requirements of FOPS/ROPS and environmental standards of EU Stage IIIA. The equipment is fitted with control devices, electrical heaters, reverse camera with a monitor, light and audio warning systems to ensure high level of safety.

Two CASE loaders with high-strength axles are mainly intended for shunting operations. To ensure comfortable and safe operation, the equipment includes a joystick for front equipment control, additional lighting system, heated mirrors, reverse view camera, monitor. The loaders are fitted with 3.8-cbm buckets.

The third CASE loader is a wheel-type mini-machinery unit supplied with attachments and intended for cleaning of the port territory. For that purpose the company also acquired one Belarus tractor.

Multipurpose SEACOM roll trailers of 80 tonnes in capacity are deployed for handling of steel goods. The platforms are equipped with devices for coiled steel and for slabs. The trailers feature reinforced side sills and wheelsets, increased wheel tyre.

Under its technical upgrade programme of 2022, SP SPb is going to take delivery of over 40 units of handling equipment and one 63-tonne crane.

New lifting and conveying equipment will let intensify loading/unloading works and production efficiency of the company.

In 2021, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC handled more than 8.2 million tonnes of cargo, 17% more than in the previous year.