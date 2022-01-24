  • Home
  • 2022 January 24 12:44

    FESCO increases number of transit container trains from CPV almost twice in 2021

    According to results of 2021, FESCO Transportation Group has increased the number of container trains dispatched from Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, a FESCO company) in transit directions by almost two times compared to 2020, up to 183 railway trains.

    In particular, four times more trains than in 2020 were sent to Brest (Belarus), almost two times more trains – to station Ablyk (Uzbekistan).

    In addition, in early January 2022, FESCO updated the record for the number of transit trains dispatched from CPV per week to 9 trains. Specialists of the Group set the previous record at the end of 2021 by sending 7 trains.

    These results were made possible owing to coordinated work of employees of FESCO, the Federal Customs Service and the Far Eastern Railway – a branch of Russian Railways.

