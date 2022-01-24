  • Home
  • 2022 January 24 14:01

    Dogger Bank announces supplier events for O&M phase

    Dogger Bank Wind Farm announced a series of supply chain events throughout 2022, aimed at showcasing opportunities during the operations and maintenance phase of the wind farm. The events will focus on key themes that will also help to develop the future supply chain and workforce for offshore wind in the region, including innovation and skills.

    Dogger Bank Wind Farm is located more than 130km off the north-east coast of England and is being delivered by joint venture partners SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni. SSE Renewables is leading on construction and delivery while Equinor will operate the wind farm on completion. Due to its size and scale, Dogger Bank is being built in three consecutive 1.2GW phases; Dogger Bank A, Dogger Bank B and Dogger Bank C. In total the wind farm is expected to generate enough renewable electricity to supply 5% of the UK’s demand, equivalent to powering six million homes.

    The Dogger Bank team will work with north-east based business development organisation NOF to deliver the events. They will take place throughout the year and include both online and in person activities

    Mark Halliday, Dogger Bank Operations Director said: “We are delighted to be continuing our work with NOF to connect the wider supply chain with our Tier 1 suppliers and provide awareness of the opportunities available during the operations and maintenance phase of the wind farm. Dogger Bank will be operational for 35 years and we will rely on the supply chain to provide key products and services, bring new technologies and innovations to the project and help develop the workforce of the future. We look forward to engaging with the industry and providing opportunities to be part of the world’s largest offshore wind farm.”

    The construction phase of the project is underway and the team previously worked with NOF to deliver a series of ‘meet the buyer’ events to help prepare the supply chain for opportunities to get involved, by connecting Tier 1 suppliers with the local and UK supply chains. The project is proud to be working with a number of local suppliers following these activities, including South Tyneside based Metec UK and Darlington based Tekmar Energy. Dogger Bank is also the anchor project for LM Wind Power’s  investment in a new blade manufacturing facility on Teesside. To date, more than 3,000 UK roles have been created or supported in relation to the construction and operation of Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

    Joanne Leng MBE, Chief Executive of NOF, said: “The UK, and in particular, north-east England has a world-class offshore wind supply chain, which can apply its extensive experience and technology-led solutions to support the operations and maintenance phase of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm.  This landmark renewables project will also present opportunities for companies yet to join the energy transition, which can diversify their skills, products and services into the offshore wind market.

    “We are exceptionally proud to continue our partnership with Dogger Bank Wind Farm with this series of events, which will help build long-term and collaborative relationships between the wind farm operations team and supply chain companies, delivering mutual benefits and ensuring this region continues to make a positive contribution to net zero.”

    More about Dogger Bank:

    The Dogger Bank O&M Base is being constructed at the Port of Tyne and is due to be completed in Q4 2022. The project is the UK’s first HVDC connected wind farm and will feature the world’s first unmanned HVDC offshore platforms. North Star Renewables has been contracted to provide four Service Operation Vessel’s to the project.

    One rotation of GE’s Haliade-X turbine can power a UK household for two days. 277 units of the 13MW and 14MW turbines will be used on Dogger Bank.

    Dogger Bank A and B is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%). In November 2021 SSE Renewables and Equinor, 50:50 joint venture partners in Dogger Bank C, announced Eni will take a 20% stake in the final phase, with SSE Renewables and Equinor maintaining 40% stakes each, in a deal that is expected to complete in Q1 2022 subject to regulatory approvals.

