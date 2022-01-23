2022 January 23 12:36

CMHI shipyard hosts a keel-laying ceremony for Ulstein designed expedition cruise vessel ‘Ocean Albatros’

SunStone Ships has ordered a series of small-ship expedition cruise vessels of the ULSTEIN CX103 design

Photo: Ulstein



A keel-laying ceremony has been held for the ‘Ocean Albatros’, SunStone Ships’ new expedition cruise vessel, at the CMHI shipyard, China, on 20 January 2022. The ship is number six in the INFINITY class of X-BOW expedition ships, all designed by Ulstein.SunStone Ships has ordered a series of small-ship expedition cruise vessels of the ULSTEIN CX103 design for construction at CMHI. These are the first China-built cruise vessels, and also the first to introduce the X-BOW® feature in their design, to increase comfort for the passengers. They are designed for low-energy consumption and reduced emissions. The vessels are chartered to travel operators. Several of the vessels have already been delivered and are in operation, while some are currently under construction.The vessel offers a total of 95 staterooms and suites, all with unobstructed sea views, most with their own balcony. The vessel holds the Polar Code 6 (Ice Class 1A) for voyages to destinations such as Antarctica and the Arctic. The X-BOW hull line design and zero-speed stabilizers provide smooth movements. The Safe Return to Port (SOLAS regulation) facilitates a safe return to port in case of an unwanted incident.In addition to the ship design, Ulstein has also delivered a comprehensive equipment package to this vessel.

Image credit Ulstein



About Ulstein

Ulstein Group is a family-owned company comprising several marine enterprises within ship design & solutions, shipbuilding, global sales and shipping. Ulstein’s vision is to create tomorrow’s solutions for sustainable marine operations. The company was founded in 1917, and is headquartered in Ulsteinvik, Norway.