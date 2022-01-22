2022 January 22 12:41

New year boost for MYCRANE as four lifting experts join the team

MYCRANE, the world’s first digital platform for the search and selection of cranes, has strengthened its team with the appointment of four experienced executives.



Joining the global B2B platform, all with many years of experience in the lifting industry, are:

Erik Altena as Head of Strategic Development – fr om February 1, 2022

Alan Faulds as Managing Director of MYCRANE in the UAE and Oman

Igor Dobrovolskiy as Managing Director of MYCRANE in Russia

Alexander Kouklev as Business Development Director for the Far East of Russia and Asia-Pacific (APAC).



Commenting on the new appointments, MYCRANE founder Andrei Geikalo, himself a former commercial director at Global Engineering specialist Mammoet, said: “Alongside growing our global network by appointing franchise holders to operate our service, MYCRANE is investing in our core team to grow our portfolio and introduce new products and services. Our new appointments will help us to do exactly that.



“I am delighted to welcome such highly experienced professionals to the MYCRANE family, all of whom share my passion for digitalising the crane rental business.”



Erik Altena – Head of Strategic Development, pictured top left



Erik entered the lifting industry after earning a master’s degree in Civil Engineering at the Delft University of Technology. Thereafter, he joined Mammoet at the company’s global HQ in Utrecht, Netherlands, as a project engineer.



In recent years, he was in Mammoet’s Global Market Development & Innovations Department, working on technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to help the end-customer optimize crane utilisation. He developed a new product, CraneFact – a device that uses smart sensors to track crane movements and the utilisation of heavy equipment on site.



He joins MYCRANE to focus on the strategic development of MYCRANE’s global partnerships, including franchises. He will work on new products and services, and coordinate MYCRANE’s cooperation with other start-ups innovating in the crane industry.



Alan Faulds – Managing Director, UAE and Oman, pictured top right



Formerly employed by Sarens, Alan was Manager of Site Operations at the Tengizchevroil (TCO) project in Kazakhstan. He began his career with Mammoet, working in Southern Africa for several years at all levels of lifting operations before moving to Dubai as Mammoet’s Head of Operations for Middle East and Africa. Alan’s work has also taken him to Australia and Europe.



He says: “I joined MYCRANE after realising this is exactly what the sector is crying out for. Modernisation and digitalisation are long overdue and have been met with great enthusiasm from both clients and suppliers.”



As Managing Director, he will lead the development of MYCRANE’s business in the UAE and Oman. Alan holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.



Igor Dobrovolskiy – Managing Director, Russia, pictured bottom left



An engineer specialising in the development and operation of oil and gas fields, Igor’s extensive industry experience has seen him work in numerous regions in Russia, holding senior positions at top Russian oil and gas companies such as Lukoil, Transneft and Slavneft.



Igor says: “Knowing all the challenges of the crane procurement process from the client perspective, I decided to join a start-up business because I can see huge potential to change the industry.”



As Managing Director, he will lead the development of MYCRANE’s business in Russia.



Alexander Kouklev – Business Development Director for Russia Far East & APAC, pictured bottom right



Alexander spent 16 years working at Mammoet, wh ere he served as General Director at Mammoet Sakhalin, responsible for the development of all business activity in Sakhalin region and other locations in the Russian Far East. He has held other roles at Schlumberger and Exxon Neftegas Limited.



His skills include project management, heavy lifting and transportation engineering and operations, equipment planning/repair/maintenance, logistics and procurement. For MYCRANE, Alexander will handle business development and sales in the Far East of Russia and the APAC region, and will also support the platform’s marketing activities.



Andrei Geikalo concluded: “By bringing the industry together and making life easier for clients and equipment providers alike, our platform will change the way the crane rental sector does business in 2022.



“We are happy to hear from any motivated individuals who are ready to join our growing team and bring innovation to the world of cranes!”