  More than 600 boxships stay off ports waiting for berth space, Seaexplorer disruption indicator shows
  • 2022 January 21 18:20

    More than 600 boxships stay off ports waiting for berth space, Seaexplorer disruption indicator shows

    Map from seaexplorer.com
    Nearly 80% of the disruption is associated with North American ports

    Kuehne+Nagel is launching the Seaexplorer disruption indicator to measure the efficiency of the world container shipping networks. The indicator shows the cumulative TEU* waiting time in days in the ports of Prince Rupert, Vancouver/Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles/Long Beach, New York, Savannah, Hong Kong, Shanghai/Ningbo as well as Rotterdam/Antwerp.

    The disruption indicator provides insights as well as advanced analytics and trends on the current situation impacting global trade. Currently, the indicator reflects a waiting time and scale of 11.6 million TEU days – a persistently high level. In these nine specific ports, normal would be less than one million TEU waiting days. At present, roughly 80% of the disruption is associated with North American ports.

    The indicator is an extension of the visibility that Kuehne+Nagel’s acclaimed Seaexplorer provides on global sea freight disruptions. According to the latest Seaexplorer data, 612 container vessels are currently at anchor or drifting in front of major global ports.

    Kuehne+Nagel is a logistics service provider specializing in sea, air and road transport, as well as contract logistics.

  2022 January 21

