2022 January 21 13:01

Icebreakers remain busy assisting shipping of the Gulf of Finland eastern part

Since the start of winter season navigation, icebreakers escorted 2615 vessels



Rosmorport’s icebreakers between January 20 and 21provided icebreaking assistance to 118 arriving / departuring ships in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland, the Baltic Sea Ports Authority’s Icebreaking Assistance Headquarters (IAH) said.

In total, icebreakers have escorted 2615 merchant ships since the beginning of winter navigation season.



The IAH on Jan 12 designated the Buoy No1 of the Bolshoi Korabelny Fairway as a ship convoy meeting point.



Among icebreaking ships that are performing their job in ports are: “Semyon Dezhnev” (leading icebreaker) – Greater Port of St. Petersburg; "Murmansk", "Mudyug", "Ivan Kruzenshtern"; "Kapitan Izmailov" – ports of Vyborg, Vysotsk "Kapitan Plakhin" – Port of Ust-Luga.



The icebreaking assistance season in Greater Port St. Petersburg was announced Dec 6, in the Passenger Port of St. Petersburg – Dec 7; and the Port of Vyborg and Vysotsk – Dec 8, 2021, in the Port of Ust-Luga – as of Dec 7, 2021, in the Port of Primorsk – Dec 11.