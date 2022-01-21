  • Home
  • 2022 January 21 10:11

    Crude oil prices drop on US oil reserves growth

    Crude oil futures price fell 1.87%-2.1%

    As of Jan 21, 08:20 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 1.87% lower at $ 86,73 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.1% to close at $ 83,77 a barrel.

    Futures prices turned lower as the US crude inventories rise.


