2022 January 21 10:11

Crude oil prices drop on US oil reserves growth

Crude oil futures price fell 1.87%-2.1%



As of Jan 21, 08:20 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 1.87% lower at $ 86,73 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 2.1% to close at $ 83,77 a barrel.



Futures prices turned lower as the US crude inventories rise.





