2022 January 20 17:05

Sanmar Shipyards delivers fourth powerful compact tug to SAAM Towage

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered a fourth Bogacay series compact and powerful tug in two years to South American operator SAAM Towage, according to the company's release.

Like its three sisters SAAM VALPARAISO, SAAM PALENQUE and ALBATROS, Bogacay XLVIII, which its new owners have renamed HALCON lll, is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

She will be the first Sanmar-built tug to operate in SAAM Towage’s home country of Chile. Meauring 24.4m LOA excluding fender, with a moulded breadth of 11.25m, moulded depth of 4.38m and maximum operating depth of 5.6m, the Z-drive HALCON lll is powered by two Caterpillar 3516C main engines each producing 2100 kW at 1.600 rev/min to achieve and impressive for its size bollard pull of 70 tonnes.

The tug has Rolls-Royce US 255 FP azimuth thrusters. With accommodation for a crew of up to six, HALCON lll has a free running speed of a minimum of 12 knots and carries 72.400 ltrs of fuel oil and 10.800 ltrs of fresh water.

Constructed in accordance with American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) requirements, the tug notations are:

-A1, Towing Vessel,

-AMS, ABCU, UWILD, Unrestricted Service, Fire Fighting Vessel

About Sanmar

Having almost five decades of experience, Sanmar has a reputation for innovation and excellence at its two custom-built state-of-the-art shipyards at Tuzla and Altinova in Turkey. Renowned for a wide portfolio of technologically-advanced tugs based on world-leading designs from naval architects such as Robert Allan Ltd (RAL), built on demand to customers’ specific operational needs, Sanmar leads the world in the construction of RAL tugboats, with more than 250 built to date.

The company’s range of tugs includes LNG-fuelled, hybrid, electric battery and autonomous vessels.

About SAAM Towage

SAAM Towage is one of the leading providers of towage services in the Americas. It is a division of SAAM, a Chile-based multinational corporation with 60 years of experience providing services for international trade through its three divisions: Port Terminals, Towage and Logistics, with operations in 14 countries in North, Central and South America.