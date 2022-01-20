2022 January 20 16:05

TGE Marine announces the completion of the tank building phase for two large LNG cargo tanks

TGE Marine announces the completion of the tank building phase for two large LNG cargo tanks including insulation at Jiangnan Shipyard, according to the company's release.

The two Bi-Lobe shaped cargo tanks of approximately 16,000 and 14,000 m³ capacity respectively for the transportation of LNG at cryogenic temperatures are the largest LNG Bi-Lobe IMO type C tanks ever built. The tanks are designed for a maximum design pressure of 4.80 barg and a minimum design temperature of -164 °C. The applied PU spray foam insulation system results in a very low boil-off gas rate of 0.15% / day.

The design of this large capacity IMO type C containment system was developed by TGE Marine and is approved by the classification society DNV. Both tanks are resting on TGE Marine’s patented special foundation design, allowing the tanks to shrink unimpeded at low operating temperatures. Furthermore, the design reduces the building and installation effort for the shipside foundation structure executed by the shipyard compared to conventional foundation structures.

The tanks have already been installed into the hold spaces of the 30,000 m³ LNG Carrier newbuilding CORAL NORDIC at Jiangnan Shipyard in China for the Dutch shipping company Anthony Veder. The commissioning and gas trial activities are expected to be carried out later this year.

The completion of these unique LNG tanks is based on the successful long-term co-operation between Jiangnan Shipyard and TGE Marine as well as the longstanding collaboration on common gas carrier projects between Anthony Veder and TGE Marine.