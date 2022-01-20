2022 January 20 15:05

ZIM announces new chartering agreement for three 7,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services announced a new eight-year charter agreement with a shipping company that is affiliated with Kenon Holdings Ltd., according to which ZIM will charter three 7,000 TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel container vessels, to serve across ZIM's various global-niche trades for total consideration of approximately $400 million.

The vessels will be constructed at Korean-based shipyard, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and are scheduled to be delivered during the first and second quarters of 2024.



About ZIM

ZIM is a global container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 76 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a reputation for industry leading transit times, schedule reliability and service excellence.