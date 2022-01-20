2022 January 20 13:12

Norside buys the platform supply vessel 'Farland' for offshore wind

The shipowning company Norside has taken ownership of Blue Ship Invest’s platform supply vessel ‘Farland’ and will convert it into a walk-to-work vessel for the offshore wind industry, according to the company's release.



The PX121 design by Ulstein has once more proven to be a preferred design for conversions into new segments, and 'Farland' is about to transfer from the offshore oil & gas industry to the offshore wind industry.

The vessel is a PX121 design by Ulstein, a flexible design that combines a transit effective hull with large deck space. This translates to lower fuel consumption, and thus, reduced harmful emissions while maintaining high operability.



OSM Offshore Bergen/Vestland Offshore will have the management of the vessel, which will operate under the new name ‘Norside Cetus’. The vessel was originally built by Ulstein Verft and delivered under the name ‘Blue King’ in 2016.