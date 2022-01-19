2022 January 19 14:56

Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV to deliver project cargo to India

Image source: Oboronlogistics

In January 2022, the modern cargo ship of Oboronlogistics LLC Sparta IV, which carried out cargo delivery in the Arctic during the navigation of 2021, headed to India with an overall project сargo intended for the construction of nuclear power facilities.

The vessel is sailing from the port of St. Petersburg to the port of Tuticorin in southeastern India. The expected arrival time of the vessel is the end of February 2022.

Oboronlogistics LLC has experience in carrying out project transportation by sea and specializes in the delivery of such goods between Europe and Asia. This type of delivery is optimal for transporting heavy construction machinery and equipment, various metal structures, household blocks, agricultural machinery, pipes for drilling, wind turbines, etc.

Since 2018, the cargo ship Sparta IV, as part of the fleet of Oboronlogistics, has been solving the tasks of delivering general, container and bulk cargo, as well as transporting cargo requiring special conditions, including perishable products, dangerous goods, cars, heavy construction equipment and oversized cargo. The vessel is equipped with two cargo cranes with a lifting capacity of 55 tons each, which allows for rapid cargo handling.

Sparta IV has an Arc3 ice class, as well as all the necessary permits for international transportation in the interests of state and commercial customers.