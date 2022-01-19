  • Home
  • 2022 January 19 11:35

    Jumbo-SAL-Alliance delivers comprehensive transportation solution for the transportation of offshore platform modules

    After months of precision planning and engineering Jumbo Shipping, now part of Jumbo- SAL-Alliance, has carried out the tailor-made transportation of offshore platform modules including living quarters module, helideck and flare boom for client Kiewit Offshore Services, according to the company's release.

    The Fairmaster and her crew first mobilised in Rotterdam, the Netherlands before sailing to Marystown, Canada where all cargo items were loaded, carefully stowed and shipped to Ingleside, Texas for discharge. Custom Solution The client was looking for a custom solution to transport their offshore modules safely, fully assembled, and on a single voyage.

    Due to the weight and size of the living quarters module, the client was initially looking to ship all their cargo via a RORO vessel or a deck carrier. However, they were not keen on exposing their cargo to all the weather elements while at sea. The team convinced the client through the use of a 3D simulation, stowage plan and detailed engineering that all their cargo could fit securely onboard Jumbo’s Heavy Lift Vessel (HLV) while staying inside the ship’s parameters. Some of the cargo could be stowed safely below deck protecting it from the weather. The cargo secured on deck would be exposed to minimal elements and acceleration forces at sea.

    Besides having the cargo safely stowed, the Jumbo team also offered a cost- efficient solution since the lifting would be executed by use of the vessel’s own lifting equipment.

    In the lead-up to the project, the technical teams were busy developing a complete logistics solution for the client including engineering, risk assessments, approvals, complete project management and logistics planning.  To meet the required deck space, the crew extended the Fairmaster’s deck with the use of the ship’s tween decks. All the loading checks were performed in 3D and when on site the actual clearances were spot on.

    The engineering team is used to finding lifting solutions for any kind of outsized equipment and this project was no different with each cargo item requiring a custom and precise rigging plan. For the living quarters module, they used 160 t of rigging material (lifting beams, grommets and shackles) in each crane to load the 1293 t module.

    The whole operation at both the loading and discharging sites was guided by Jumbo’s experienced Senior Port Captain, Peter Mathot. The Fairmaster and crew first loaded the flare boom weighing 145 tonnes and other project cargo items, securing them below deck in the hold. When the hatches were closed up, the crew lifted the bigger pieces using both 1,500 tonne capacity cranes. First, the helideck was loaded on the vessel's forward deck and then the 144 person living quarters module weighing 1293 t and measuring 53 x 24 x 18 m was delicately manoeuvred between the pedestals of both cranes. After loading the living quarters module, two cargo items were also loaded on the aft deck of the vessel. 

    Once the three large pieces and smaller ancillary equipment were all safely loaded on board, the crew set sail to Ingleside, Texas, where all the cargo items were carefully discharged.

    About Jumbo-SAL-Alliance

    Jumbo-SAL-Alliance stands for sea logistics of all types of heavy lift, breakbulk and project cargo in any market. Side by side, two of the most prominent and technically advanced heavy lift carriers combine their strengths and resources to deliver the best engineered heavy transport solutions to customers worldwide. Two united teams and two specialised fleets operate as one shared fleet. Customers receive a carefree service, experienced crew and simplified commercial interaction. Jumbo-SAL-Alliance is in full control of all its assets, i.e., 30 dedicated project cargo vessels. With three DP2 vessels, two range-extending fly-jibs and eleven ice-class vessels the Alliance can reach almost any location and master the most demanding scopes. Jumbo-SAL-Alliance provides a highly flexible shipping solution and a broad range of services which exceeds any other project cargo shipping service amenable in the market space. With lifting capacities up to 3,000 t SWL, Jumbo-SAL-Alliance manages the largest fleet of vessels in the 800+ t lifting segment. This provides a commercial bandwidth that stretches from rapidly positioning vessels for smaller or larger single shipments, onto large volume contracts to full scope solutions for complex projects - all under one roof. A cohesive group of experienced people - commercial, engineering, project management, QHSE – works closely together with a combined network of agents and offices worldwide to provide clients, whether they are EPCs, brokers, forwarders, OEMs, energy companies or others, with a partnering mentality, expert advice and safely delivered goods.

