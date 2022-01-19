2022 January 19 12:13

METIS adds new functionality to cloud-based platform to enhance decarbonisation and compliance support

METIS Cyberspace Technology SA has launched a new set of tools to help shipping companies manage their environmental impact and achieve their decarbonisation goals while ensuring compliance with industry regulations.



Comprising three distinct but related applications – AER Monitoring & Analysis, CII Monitoring & Analysis and MRV & DCS Compliance Documentation and Reporting – the new functionality helps shipowners to keep pace with an evolving maritime regulatory landscape for which environmental concerns are a primary driver.



The tools allow owners to monitor and analyse their fleets’ greenhouse gas emissions against industry metrics including the AER (annual efficiency ratio) and the International Maritime Organization’s forthcoming CII (carbon intensity indicator) regulation. They also facilitate the reporting of GHG emissions and the preparation of documentation in line with the European Union’s MRV (monitoring, reporting and valuation) and the IMO’s DCS (Documentation Collection System) requirements.



In addition to helping shipowners demonstrate regulatory compliance, the solutions support efforts to improve environmental performance in the long term, says Andreas Symeonidis, Marketing Manager, METIS Cyberspace Technology. “The new layers of functionality will assist shipowners not only in proving their compliance with regulations but also in achieving compliance in the first place and, crucially, maintaining it,” he explains. “Users will be able to visualise emissions over time based on accurate trend lines, determine what they need to change to reduce those emissions and evaluate the efficacy of the actions they are taking to achieve the necessary reductions.”



With METIS’s automated data-acquisition system ensuring data quality, frequency and availability, the new applications further enrich a digital platform that already offers functionality for route-cost optimisation, weather forecasting, electric power profiling, port operations analysis and more. “At METIS, we follow industry developments closely and rapidly deploy additional functionality to our cloud-based platform as emerging requirements dictate,” adds Symeonidis. “The result is the most comprehensive manufacturer-independent platform on the market, providing end-to-end support for owners transitioning towards digital and environmentally friendly shipping operations.”



METIS’s commitment to maritime decarbonisation is emphasised by its involvement in the EU-backed ENGIMMONIA project, for which the Athens-based company is providing digital data-acquisition services to support the testing of clean energy solutions on board three vessel types. Shortly after announcing its contribution to ENGIMMONIA in July 2021, METIS signed a memorandum of understanding with Carl Baguhn GmbH & Co. KG, establishing a long-term strategic partnership to improve the environmental performance of existing ships and land-based power plants.



About METIS Cyberspace Technology S.A.



METIS Cyberspace Technology specializes in Data Acquisition, Real-time Performance Monitoring and Intelligent Analytics for the Maritime Industry, based on advanced Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence techniques. Based in Athens, the core of METIS is its team of skilled engineers and researchers whose innovative thinking, maritime business know-how and expertise in high-end technologies are empowering shipping’s digital transformation. Established in 2016, METIS is majority-owned by maritime-focused environmental engineering group ERMA FIRST.