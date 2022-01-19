  • Home
  • News
  • METIS adds new functionality to cloud-based platform to enhance decarbonisation and compliance support
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 19 12:13

    METIS adds new functionality to cloud-based platform to enhance decarbonisation and compliance support

    METIS Cyberspace Technology SA has launched a new set of tools to help shipping companies manage their environmental impact and achieve their decarbonisation goals while ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

    Comprising three distinct but related applications – AER Monitoring & Analysis, CII Monitoring & Analysis and MRV & DCS Compliance Documentation and Reporting – the new functionality helps shipowners to keep pace with an evolving maritime regulatory landscape for which environmental concerns are a primary driver.

    The tools allow owners to monitor and analyse their fleets’ greenhouse gas emissions against industry metrics including the AER (annual efficiency ratio) and the International Maritime Organization’s forthcoming CII (carbon intensity indicator) regulation. They also facilitate the reporting of GHG emissions and the preparation of documentation in line with the European Union’s MRV (monitoring, reporting and valuation) and the IMO’s DCS (Documentation Collection System) requirements.

    In addition to helping shipowners demonstrate regulatory compliance, the solutions support efforts to improve environmental performance in the long term, says Andreas Symeonidis, Marketing Manager, METIS Cyberspace Technology. “The new layers of functionality will assist shipowners not only in proving their compliance with regulations but also in achieving compliance in the first place and, crucially, maintaining it,” he explains. “Users will be able to visualise emissions over time based on accurate trend lines, determine what they need to change to reduce those emissions and evaluate the efficacy of the actions they are taking to achieve the necessary reductions.”

    With METIS’s automated data-acquisition system ensuring data quality, frequency and availability, the new applications further enrich a digital platform that already offers functionality for route-cost optimisation, weather forecasting, electric power profiling, port operations analysis and more. “At METIS, we follow industry developments closely and rapidly deploy additional functionality to our cloud-based platform as emerging requirements dictate,” adds Symeonidis. “The result is the most comprehensive manufacturer-independent platform on the market, providing end-to-end support for owners transitioning towards digital and environmentally friendly shipping operations.”

    METIS’s commitment to maritime decarbonisation is emphasised by its involvement in the EU-backed ENGIMMONIA project, for which the Athens-based company is providing digital data-acquisition services to support the testing of clean energy solutions on board three vessel types. Shortly after announcing its contribution to ENGIMMONIA in July 2021, METIS signed a memorandum of understanding with Carl Baguhn GmbH & Co. KG, establishing a long-term strategic partnership to improve the environmental performance of existing ships and land-based power plants.

    About METIS Cyberspace Technology S.A.

    METIS Cyberspace Technology specializes in Data Acquisition, Real-time Performance Monitoring and Intelligent Analytics for the Maritime Industry, based on advanced Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence techniques. Based in Athens, the core of METIS is its team of skilled engineers and researchers whose innovative thinking, maritime business know-how and expertise in high-end technologies are empowering shipping’s digital transformation. Established in 2016, METIS is majority-owned by maritime-focused environmental engineering group ERMA FIRST.

Другие новости по темам: METIS Cyberspace Technology  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 19

16:05 Port of Blyth orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:40 Equinor awarded 26 new production licences on the Norwegian continental shelf
14:56 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta IV to deliver project cargo to India
14:29 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg increased its throughput in 2021 by 17% YoY
14:08 Growing orders for Alfa Laval FCM LPG fuel supply systems reflect strength in Alfa Laval’s broad LPG offering
13:45 Throughput of Novotrans at Ust-Luga port’s ferry terminal rose by 9.2% in 2021
13:24 ABB adds digital analytics feature to turbochargers, giving performance visibility to shipowners
12:51 Port of Corpus Christi finishes Fiscal Year 2021 with record tonnage
12:50 FESCO delivers equipment for NPP Akkuyu in Turkey
12:27 Helsinki City Board approves the Port of Helsinki Ltd development programme
12:13 METIS adds new functionality to cloud-based platform to enhance decarbonisation and compliance support
11:41 North makes key Fixed Premium P&I appointments to accelerate diversification drive
11:35 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance delivers comprehensive transportation solution for the transportation of offshore platform modules
11:23 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in 2021 rose by 20.7% YoY
11:01 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 2021 fell by 15%, year-on-year
10:39 MABUX: Bunker price may continue upward changes on Jan 19
10:16 DNV: “No room for complacency” despite advancement in shipping safety
10:02 Norilsk Nickel to have icebreaker built by Helsinki Shipyard Oy
09:29 Baltic Dry Index as of January 18
09:13 Crude oil prices continue rising amid high demand

2022 January 18

18:45 X-Press Feeders launches Germany Sweden X-Press
18:04 Crown Estate Scotland announces the outcome of the first Scottish offshore wind leasing round in over a decade
17:52 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2021 climbed by 1.7% (detalization)
17:34 Fugro secures cable route survey contract for Denmark’s Energy Islands development supporting the transition to renewable energy
17:04 MPC Capital secures new building slots for 5,500 TEU container ships
16:54 Incat Tasmania awarded a contract to build a 76 metre high speed catamaran for South Korea
16:40 Throughput of Taganrog port in 2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y
16:24 NYK concludes long-term charter agreement for LNG carrier with EDF LNG Shipping
16:04 Ulstein and Sinoocean sign a framework agreement on spare parts and aftermarket services
15:44 DP World launches a single window digital solution for border authorities
15:24 KONGSBERG delivers innovative propulsion technology to VARD for vessel newbuilds
15:04 Knutsen and NYK establish new company for liquified CO2 Transportation and storage
14:35 NYK orders four LNG-fueled Capesize bulk carriers
14:14 GTT receives two orders for the tank design of new LNG carriers
13:37 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2021 fell by 19% Y-o-Y
13:14 Unifeeder starts using carbon neutral towage services to boost decarbonization
12:50 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 2021 rose by 2% Y-o-Y
12:25 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2021 rose by 60% Y-o-Y
12:01 Chinese refinery throughput falls in December
11:36 Port of Boston welcomes its biggest container ship ever
11:19 Fluxys launches 4 additional proposals for hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure in Belgium
10:28 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2021 rose by 7% Y-o-Y
10:03 The Nippon Foundation and Shin Nihonkai Ferry complete a demonstration test of the world’s first fully autonomous ship navigation systems on a large car ferry
10:02 MABUX: Bunker price may continue upward trend on Jan 18
09:49 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 2021 fell by 1.1%
09:31 Baltic Dry Index as of January 17
09:13 Brent futures exceeded $87 a barrel for the first time since October 2014

2022 January 17

19:02 Thyssenkrupp plans to spin off electrolyser business
18:16 Konecranes delivers three more Rail-Mounted Gantry cranes to Port of Virginia
18:00 Gazprom experts join editorial advisory board of PortNews’ magazine Hydrotechnika
17:46 ICTSI Subic welcomes Wan Hai’s consolidated service
17:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,989 pmt
17:26 ICS and IRENA sign a Partnership Agreement to support the decarbonisation of the shipping sector
17:14 Concordia Maritime sells P-MAX vessel
16:51 Passenger Terminal Amsterdam expands business by adding river cruise under the new name Cruise Port Amsterdam
16:31 Ballastwater Equipment Manufacturers’ Association recognized by the IMO
16:04 Maersk Tankers to launch decarbonisation hub
16:04 ABP to construct a new ro-ro facility at the Port of Immingham
15:39 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2021 fell by 9% Y-o-Y
15:14 The PAV and the València City Council collaborate in the installation of a pilot device for generating electricity from waves