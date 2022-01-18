2022 January 18 16:40

Throughput of Taganrog port in 2021 fell by 1% Y-o-Y

Photo by IAA PortNews of ferrous metal doubled

In January-December 2021, sea transport hub of Taganrog handled 2.906 million tonnes of cargo (-1%, year-on-year), the Azov Sea Ports Administration told IAA PortNews. In the reported period, handling of ferrous metal surged 2-fold to 610,000 tonnes, handling of grain fell by 23% to 994,000 tonnes, handling of oil products - by 4% to 691,000 tonnes, coal - by 23% to 410,000 tonnes.



Over the year, exports increased by 14% to 2.329 million tonnes, imports – by 72% to 37,000 tonnes while short-sea traffic dropped by 38% to 540,000 tonnes.



In the reported period, the Harbour Master’s office of port Taganrog registered 741 calls, 1% more, year-on-year.