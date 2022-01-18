2022 January 18 16:04

Ulstein and Sinoocean sign a framework agreement on spare parts and aftermarket services

Ulstein Electrical Technology (UET) signed a cooperation agreement with Sinoocean Offshore Assets Management Limited (Sinoocean) on 10 January 2022, where UET will provide spare parts and after-market services to Sinoocean’s fleet, according to the company's release.



Sinoocean is a major player in the offshore business in China. Being a state-owned offshore asset management company, it holds a fleet of 58 rigs, 34 Platform Supply Vessels & Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels as well as ten other types of offshore units. Four Ulstein designed Platform Supply Vessels of the PX121 design which have been built at SWS and four that have been built at Wuchang shipyard are now under the ownership and management of Sinoocean.



Ulstein Electrical Technology was established in 2013 and is located in Ningbo, China. As part of Ulstein’s global service network, the company offers technical consulting, installation, commissioning and after-sales services to Ulstein’s customers.

Since 1917, Norway-headquartered Ulstein Group has been a specialist in shipbuilding, ship design, marine systems and solutions. Within the service area, Ulstein provides business development, design and engineering, and marine service, retrofits and upgrades worldwide, with hubs in Norway, China and Brazil.