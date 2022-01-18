2022 January 18 15:44

DP World launches a single window digital solution for border authorities

DP World, the leading global logistics company and provider of smart supply chain solutions, today announced the launch of its new digital compliance and revenue platform, CARGOES Customs, according to the company's release.

The platform facilitates completely paperless trade easing the flow of the customs process using innovative technology solutions, including an Artificial Intelligence driven risk engine and smart valuation. Its advanced classification wizard, based on machine learning, vastly reduces classification issues. It is designed and supported by customs experts and digital transformation leaders, and is backed by more than 40 years of experience in logistics to solve challenges in the supply chain.

CARGOES Customs provides an intelligence-enabled, unified customs operating model that optimizes border management and revenue collection activities. The system empowers customs agencies to facilitate trade, secure global supply chains, and increase compliance. At the same time, it minimizes revenue leakage for government agencies. The platform is built to assist global customs organizations in reforming and modernizing processes by streamlining digital transformation through the latest technology and tools.

The CARGOES Customs platform is based on the belief that with technology as a foundation, any customs organization can vastly improve its digital capabilities and better integrate with key agencies and other countries, while also satisfying any regional agreements. The CARGOES Customs system is further enhanced by its powerful risk engine which detects revenue leakages. This technology improves visibility and traceability, and is based on WCO best practices, thereby optimising the customs clearance process. As an intelligent risk engine, it helps enforce compliance and promotes seamless collaboration between authorities, government departments and stakeholders.

Offering a single window interface, CARGOES Customs is highly configurable and uses a template-based design which means customs organizations can update or roll-out new services at the click of a button. It supports all file formats commonly used in customs, and is WCO, WTO and SAFE framework compliant.

