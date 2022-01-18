2022 January 18 13:37

Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2021 fell by 19% Y-o-Y

Image source: Rosgranstroy

In January-December 2021, port Kavkaz handled 33.74 million tonnes of cargo (-19%, year-on-year). As IAA PortNews’ regional correspondent was informed by the Kavkaz Harbour Master’s Office, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility fell by 19%, year-on-year, to 15.386 million tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz rose by 34% to 2.057 million tonnes, imports – by 17% to 53,000 tonnes, while short-sea traffic fell by 23% to 16.095 million tonnes.

Coal handling surged 2.9 times to 2.404 million tonnes. Handling of grain dropped by 23% to 19.424 million tonnes. Handling of oil products fell by 7%, year-on-year, to 9.332 million tonnes, sulphur – by 49% to 2.101 million tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz fell by 44% to 147,900 tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz decreased by 32%, year-on-year, to 5,065 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.