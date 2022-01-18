2022 January 18 10:02

MABUX: Bunker price may continue upward trend on Jan 18

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated upward changes on January 17:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 534.69 (+8.81)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 680.10 (+11.28)

MGO - USD/MT – 809.20 (+14.50)



As of January 17, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in two out of four selected ports: in Singapore – by minus $15 (minus $17 the day before) and Fujairah - by minus $8 (minus $2 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade was overcharged by plus $ 40 (plus $7 the day before), in Rotterdam - by plus $6 (plus $5 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge rate increased by $33 on January 17.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on January 17 in three out of four selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $11 (plus $13 the day before), Singapore - plus $47 (plus $52 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $50 (plus $48 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade was undercharged by minus $3 (minus $7 the day before). The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the overcharge level declined by $5 on January 17.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undercharged in three out of four selected ports on January 17: in Rotterdam - minus $ 13 (minus $21 the day before), in Singapore - minus $ 14 (minus $19 the day before), in Fujairah – minus $4 (plus $2 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained overcharged by plus $10 (no change). The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the undercharge level decreased by $8.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes today. The price for 380HSFO and VLSFO may increase by 2-4 USD/MT, MGO may add 7-12 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com