Gazprom experts join editorial advisory board of PortNews’ magazine Hydrotechnika

PortNews’ magazine Hydrotechnika

The editorial advisory board of Hydrotechnika, magazine of PortNews Media Group, welcomes Vadim Petrenko, Head of Directorate at Gazprom, Aleksey Lobanov, Department Head at Gazprom, and Valery Guryanov, Director General of Gazprom Dobycha Shelf Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. The partnership is aimed at development of the magazine content focused on offshore hydraulic engineering for the continental shelf. The magazine will have a regular section “Offshore Oil and Gas Hydraulic Engineering Facilities”.

Vadim Petrenko,

Head of Directorate at Gazprom, PhD in Engineering. Graduate of the National University of Oil and Gas named after I.M.Gubkin, has been in the industry for over 27 years. His career developed from gas production operator at a fixed offshore platform to the Head of a Gazprom subdivision. Used to hold a position of a Deputy Head of fixed offshore platform, organize and control construction of special oil and gas fleet facilities, take part in organization of geological exploration works. With participation of Vadim Petrenko, Gazprom shaped its unified policy on development continental shelf fields and issued an extensive package of regulatory documents on offshore field development technique and technology. Vadim Petrenko is a member of a Coordinating Research Council under the State Programme of the Russian Federation “Development of Offshore Shipbuilding and Equipment”, author of scientific and technical articles, co-author of ad-hoc teaching aids, Head of Offshore Field Development Technique and Technology Department at Gazprom’s Research and Technology Board. Marked with industry awards.

Aleksey Lobanov, Department Head at Gazprom, applicant for a Candidate of Sciences. Holds diplomas in development of offshore oil and gas fields, strategic management, state and municipal management, military and administrative management as well as a diploma of a navigation engineer. Served as part of onboard personnel of the Navy. In 2012, joined the Offshore Field Development Technique and Technology Department of Gazprom as Chief Marine Surveyor; from 2015 – Head of Offshore Operations Department. Member of a Coordinating Research Council, member of a working group on “Designs of ships, floating facilities and other marine and river equipment” under the State Programme of the Russian Federation “Development of Offshore Shipbuilding and Equipment”. Author of over 20 scientific and technical articles in the industry’s leading outlets. Marked with industry awards.

Valery Guryanov, Director General of Gazprom Dobycha Shelf Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

alinsk. Graduate of Samara State Aerospace University named after Academician Korolyov with specialization in Metal Treatment under Pressure, and Tyumen State Oil and Gas University with specialization in Oil and Gas Field Development and Operation. Retrained at the Institute of Additional Vocational Education “Higher Economic School” and at IMISP. Master of Business Administration. Within the editorial advisory board of Hydrotechnika, Valery Guryanov will supervise the content on organization and implementation of maintenance works.



