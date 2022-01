2022 January 17 16:04

Maersk Tankers to launch decarbonisation hub

Maersk Tankers is establishing a knowledge hub focusing on decarbonisation. The hub will gather intelligence and create solutions to help shipowners and cargo customers cut emissions, according to the company's release.

The decarbonisation hub will bring experts, shipowners, cargo customers and other stakeholders together to develop a suite of solutions that will reduce emissions from cargo customers’ supply chains and shipowners’ operations. It will gather and share external and internal intelligence on regulations and developments in tanker shipping’s decarbonisation, and provide emission transparency on the transportation of cargoes.

“There is an immediate need for shipping to change its emissions trajectory. The decarbonisation hub is part of our commitment to create a more sustainable path for shipping through sector-wide collaboration,” says Christian M. Ingerslev, CEO at Maersk Tankers.

The hub will be headed by Frederik Pind, Head of Decarbonisation at Maersk Tankers, and will be staffed by a specialist, cross-disciplinary team. They will work with external and internal stakeholders to support the establishment of commercial and regulatory means to cut emissions. The team is anchored in the Commercial department at Maersk Tankers.



The decarbonisation hub, which will liaise with external stakeholders including global associations working to decarbonise shipping, is expected to be fully established during the coming months.



