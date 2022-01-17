2022 January 17 16:04

ABP to construct a new ro-ro facility at the Port of Immingham

Associated British Ports, whose Humber ports contribute £2.5 billion to the UK economy each year, is submitting a proposal to construct a new roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) facility within the eastern side of the port.

The North Sea ro-ro freight market is a significant and long-established trade route between the UK and continental Europe, and the Humber has a very strong presence in this market sector.

A Development Consent Order (DCO) application is to be submitted in summer 2022 and the new facility will comprise on the marine side a new jetty, with up to four berths and on the land side, improved hardstanding, Terminal buildings, and an internal site bridge which will cross over existing port infrastructure, including an ABP controlled railway track.

The public consultation runs from Wednesday19 January 2022 to Wednesday 23 February 2022. There will be a public exhibition when the plans can be viewed, and questions asked. These will be held at Immingham Civic Centre on Monday 24 January, 3pm to 7pm, and Saturday 05 February, 10am to 2pm. Port tenants and customers can view the plans at the Seafarers Centre on Wednesday 26 January, 1pm to 5pm, and Thursday 27 January, 9am to 3pm.