  • Home
  • News
  • TotalEnergies, Green Investment Group and RIDG secure ScotWind leasing rights to develop a 2 GW windfarm in Scotland
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 17 14:13

    TotalEnergies, Green Investment Group and RIDG secure ScotWind leasing rights to develop a 2 GW windfarm in Scotland

    The joint venture between TotalEnergies (38.25%), Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) (46.75%) and RIDG (15%), a scottish developer in offshore wind, successfully secured rights in the N1 area to develop a 2 GW offshore windfarm project in the ScotWind leasing round, according to the company's release. The West of Orkney Windfarm will be located 30km off the west coast of Orkney in Scotland.

    This project, which aims to start producing renewable power by 2030, represents potentially more than GBP£4 billion of investment.

    As part of this development, the partners will unlock a £140m initiative to support the development of the local supply chain, including the enhancement of ports and harbor infrastructure in Orkney and Caithness. This will ensure high levels of local content and actively promote employment and innovation in the region.

    The consortium has already undertaken extensive site investigations, especially in relation to the environment, to ensure that the project fully meets its sustainable development objectives. The consortium has also finalized a grid connection agreement with National Grid.

    Once built, the windfarm could also deliver renewable power to the Flotta Hydrogen Hub, a proposed large-scale green hydrogen production facility in Orkney.

    The West of Orkney Windfarm is the fourth major offshore wind project that TotalEnergies has embarked on in the UK since 2020. The Company now has interests in projects with around 5 GW of potential capacity under development and construction in the UK. These projects will come on stream between 2023 and 2030.

    To date, Macquarie and GIG have supported more than half of UK offshore wind generation capacity in operation. GIG has invested in over 30 green energy projects in Scotland, supporting hundreds of sustainable Scottish jobs.

    About Macquarie’s Green Investment Group

    Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) is a specialist in green infrastructure principal investment, project development and delivery, green impact advisory and the management of portfolio assets. Its track record, expertise and capability make it a global leader in green investment and development, dedicated to accelerating the green transition. In April 2022, GIG will operate as part of Macquarie Asset Management (MAM). This move will bring together market leading expertise across the energy transition spectrum and connect GIG with the capital of the world’s largest investors to accelerate the green transition and deliver a net zero future.

    TotalEnergies is already developing a portfolio of offshore wind projects with a total capacity of more than 6 GW, of which 2/3 are bottom-fixed and 1/3 are floating. These projects are located in the United Kingdom (Seagreen project, Outer Dowsing, Erebus), South Korea (Bada project), Taiwan (Yunlin project), and France (Eolmed project). The Company has also been qualified to participate in competitive tenders in the US, UK, France and will also participate in a tender in Norway.

    As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of 2021, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation capacity is more than 10 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

    About TotalEnergies

    TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

    About RIDG

    RIDG – Renewable Infrastructure Development Group – was established as an independent, specialised offshore wind project development company with the knowledge and experience to identify, design and deliver high quality consented assets for strategic partners to build and operate.

    RIDG presents a simpler, leaner and more flexible approach to project development, one that draws upon the strengths of both established and emerging suppliers to deliver projects safely, efficiently and cost effectively.

Другие новости по темам: Green Investment Group, RIDG, TotalEnergies  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 17

19:02 Thyssenkrupp plans to spin off electrolyser business
18:16 Konecranes delivers three more Rail-Mounted Gantry cranes to Port of Virginia
18:00 Gazprom experts join editorial advisory board of PortNews’ magazine Hydrotechnika
17:46 ICTSI Subic welcomes Wan Hai’s consolidated service
17:33 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 26,989 pmt
17:26 ICS and IRENA sign a Partnership Agreement to support the decarbonisation of the shipping sector
17:14 Concordia Maritime sells P-MAX vessel
16:51 Passenger Terminal Amsterdam expands business by adding river cruise under the new name Cruise Port Amsterdam
16:31 Ballastwater Equipment Manufacturers’ Association recognized by the IMO
16:04 ABP to construct a new ro-ro facility at the Port of Immingham
16:04 Maersk Tankers to launch decarbonisation hub
15:39 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2021 fell by 9% Y-o-Y
15:14 The PAV and the València City Council collaborate in the installation of a pilot device for generating electricity from waves
14:57 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in 2021 rose by 7% Y-o-Y
14:40 BPA selects the Dongwon New Port Container Terminal Consortiaum to operate the Busan New Port’s West Container Terminal
14:13 TotalEnergies, Green Investment Group and RIDG secure ScotWind leasing rights to develop a 2 GW windfarm in Scotland
14:00 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 4% in 2021
13:38 APM Terminals Aarhus adds reefer plugs to meet record volumes
13:25 FESCO vessel set sails to Antarctica to supply Indian scientific stations
12:52 HPA and DAKOSY receive funding for digital test bed at Port of Hamburg
12:18 MTG supports V International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsor
12:02 Bloomberg: Italy’s ferry operator Moby files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy
11:56 Port of Antwerp cargo throughput up 3.8% to 240 million tons in 2021
11:49 Vostochny Port increased its throughput by 14.4% over five years
11:07 Optimarin expands global sales team in market push for BWT retrofits and newbuilds
10:54 MABUX: Bunker price may increase on Jan 17
10:24 Dual-fuel ferry for Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line to arrive at Baltiysk soon
09:56 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:30 Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of January 14

2022 January 16

16:03 Norwegian Cruise Line introduces Norwegian VIVA
14:17 SCHOTTEL to supply propulsion systems for new Italian LNG bunkering vessel
13:38 Wilhelmsen Ship Management takes a majority stake in Ahrenkiel Tankers to strengthen its position in the tanker market
12:19 Simpson Spence Young acquires Anchor Shipbroking Inc.
11:02 Forever Oceans signs deal with Brazilian Gov't for world’s largest offshore concession for sustainable seafood production

2022 January 15

14:27 NGOs join local residents and First Nations in fight against toxic shipbreaking in British Columbia
13:02 Balk Shipyard joins forces with Zhongying
12:48 ENEOS and Marubeni to introduce an environmental-friendly fueled ethylene carrier
11:37 Offshore oil needs more shuttle tankers as volumes requiring transport set to rise by 35% this decade
10:52 CMA CGM announces inaugural call at Port of Wilmington in North Carolina

2022 January 14

18:36 Ernst Meyer appointed Torvald Klaveness CEO from April 1st, 2022
17:56 The Valencia Containerised Freight Index stabilises its growth with an increase of 4.14% in December
17:51 Some 700 samples of sea water and atmospheric air tested at CPC Marine Terminal sites near Novorossiysk in 2021
17:26 PSA container throughput up by 5.6 % to 91.5 mln TEUs in 2021
17:06 HHLA Sky and the HPA form technology partnership at the Port of Hamburg
16:35 Shell signs contract with thyssenkrupp for green hydrogen plant
16:15 Maersk launches new reefer train service between Algeciras and Marin
15:56 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2021 rose by 1.7% Y-o-Y
15:33 Port Vitino investor to announce design competition in Q1’2022
15:14 The newest Viking's ocean cruise ship floats out at the shipyard in Ancona
15:13 A.P. Møller - Mærsk announces revenue of USD 18.5bn for Q4 2021
15:00 Rosterminalugol handled 24.4 million tonnes of coal in 2021, down 8% YoY
14:46 Titan LNG collaborates with Corsica Linea on delivery of LNG and bioLNG in the Port of Marseille for Corsica Linea’s new Ro-Pax ferry
14:29 Throughput of Petersburg Oil Terminal fell by 2.2% in 2021
12:45 Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves construction of LPG terminal in Primorsky Territory
12:23 Volvo Car Gent extends electric drive in North Sea Port
12:00 United Shipbuilding Corporation delivered 18 ships in 2021
11:48 Port of San Diego awards contract to double cruise ship shore power capability
11:17 A consortium of Japanese companies complete the “Joint Technological Development Programme for the Demonstration of Unmanned Ships”
10:56 Ships of RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet entered Indian port of Cochin