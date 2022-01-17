2022 January 17 09:56

IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news

Shipping and logistics



Last year was successful for the Arctic shipping: cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route rose by 5.7% in 2021.



FESCO Transportation Group announced launching of a regular train FESCO Neva – Moscow Shuttle on route St. Petersburg – Moscow.

Shipbuilding



United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) shared its preliminary operational results of 2021. According to the company’s statement, it delivered 18 military and civil ships to the customers.



Mashpromleasing JSC and Severnaya Verf Shipyard PJSC signed agreement on supply of equipment.



Ports and hydraulic engineering facilities



In 2021, Russian seaports handled 835.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.7% year-on-year. The highest growth was demonstrated by the Baltic basin

Sea Terminal “CoalStar” LLC has developed a declaration of intent to invest almost RUB 60 billion in construction of seaport “Aurora” with annual capacity of 35 million tonnes.



Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) approved the reconstruction of facilities at sea terminal “Seroglazka” located in the territory of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky seaport. Besides, Glavgosexpertiza approved the construction of an LPG terminal in the Perevoznaya bay of the Primorsky Territory.

BTA Bank controlled by Kenes Rakishev has sold 90% of Nord Star LLC, operator of non-freezing seaport Vitino, to a strategic investor. New owner of Vitino seaport is Vladimir Golubev, shareholder of Adamant Holding, one of the majors in Russia’s market of commercial real estate. Nord Star LLC, new operator of seaport Vitino is going to announce a competition for development of design and detailed documentation for the port reconstruction and retrofit in the first quarter of the current year.



Since January 2022 DeloPorts, a stevedoring asset of the Delo Group (the Group), within the framework of the “Green Port” project began using the electricity generated at wind farms on the KSK and NUTEP terminals.

PAO NOVATEK announced that its joint venture Cryogas-Vysotsk signed a power purchase agreement for renewable electricity produced by the European energy company Fortum in Russia. Besides, PAO NOVATEK signed long-term agreements with Zhejiang Energy and ENN Natural Gas.



More companies announced their support of the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”. Marine Rescue Service supports the event as its Partner, Northern Shipping Company JSC (NSC) and Marine Engineering and Shipping JSC (MES) are the event Sponsors.



Bunker market



The year of 2021 was not very successful for the bunkering market in Vladivostok: sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 739,500 tonnes, down 24%, year-on-year.