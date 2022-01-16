2022 January 16 14:17

SCHOTTEL to supply propulsion systems for new Italian LNG bunkering vessel

The German propulsion expert SCHOTTEL has been selected to supply main and auxiliary propulsion systems for an 8,000 cbm LNG bunkering vessel. Currently under construction at Chinese Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering shipyard, it is the first LNG bunkering vessel ordered by Italy-based shipping group Fratelli Cosulich. After its delivery in summer 2023, the 5,300-dwt-vessel is intended to serve customers in the Mediterranean region.



Andrea Cosulich, President at Fratelli Cosulich LNG: “Developing the LNG infrastructure is a key area for us, and we are very pleased that SCHOTTEL is supporting us with the delivery of high efficiency propulsion systems in this project. We are convinced that their experience and competence will enable secure, reliable and optimized vessel operations.”



The main propulsion of the LNG bunkering vessel consists of two diesel-driven SCHOTTEL EcoPellers type SRE 360, with a propeller diameter of 2.3 m. In addition, two SCHOTTEL TransverseThrusters type STT 1 CP will be installed in order to ensure maximum manoeuvrability also in port areas. With this thruster configuration, the 113 m long and 20 m wide vessel will achieve a free sailing speed of 13 kn.



Highly efficient, sustainable, versatile

Thanks to the particularly effective combination of powerful propeller thrust and course-stabilizing fin, the SCHOTTEL EcoPeller fulfils all the requirements of a modern high-performance propulsion unit. The hydrodynamically optimized design allows the EcoPeller to produce maximum steering forces and enables top values in terms of overall efficiency and course stability. This reduces fuel consumption and ensures both lower operating costs and emissions.