2022 January 14 10:34

Philly Shipyard to build the first Jones Act Subsea Rock Installation Vessel

A Jones Act-compliant Subsea Rock Installation Vessel, the first such ship to enter the U.S. market, is to be built to ABS Class by Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) for the Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC (GLDD), according to ABS's release.

The vessel will transport and strategically deposit loads of up to 20,000 MT of rock on the seabed, laying scour protection for offshore wind farm foundations, cables and other structures. It will be awarded the ABS SUSTAIN-2 Notation, recognizing adherence to certain UN Sustainable Development Goals related to vessel design, outfitting and layout. The ABS SUSTAIN Notations establish a pathway for sustainability certification and reporting.

ABS has been supporting the project since 2020, most recently with review of the 140.5-meter basic design. The vessel will install EPA Tier 4 engines and plug-in capability to obtain power from shore while loading. The vessel will be able to run on biofuel, which reduces the ship’s CO2 footprint and is equipped with active emissions control technology to reduce NOx emissions to a minimum. The installed battery pack will shave peak loads to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

The Subsea Rock Installation Vessel is the latest asset designed specifically for U.S. operations to be built to ABS Class. Charybdis, the first Jones Act-compliant WTIV is now under construction to ABS Class. The first U.S.-flagged Jones Act offshore wind farm service operation vessel (SOV) ever ordered will be built to ABS Class. These vessels will join the first ABS-classed crew transfer vessel (CTV) in the U.S., Windserve Odyssey. ABS has also issued AIPs for a series of wind support vessels from European designers.