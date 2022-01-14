  • Home
  • News
  • Indian Register of Shipping prepares Disaster Management Plan for ports of Gujarat Maritime Board
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 14 09:32

    Indian Register of Shipping prepares Disaster Management Plan for ports of Gujarat Maritime Board

    Indian Register of Shipping, a leading classification society has prepared Disaster Management Plans (DMP) for ports operated by the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB). The ports listed by GMB for preparation of DM plans included Alang, Bhavnagar, Jafrabad, Mandvi, Okha, Porbandar and Veraval, according to IRS's release.

    Disaster Management Plans are essential in helping ports respond effectively and promptly in times of emergencies and ensures that normal functioning of the ports is restored in the shortest possible timeframe with minimal impact.

    Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB), in the process of enhancing safety of its ports, has assigned IRS the work of preparing DMP as per NDMA and NDMP guidelines. Subsequently, a “Master DMP” was prepared considering all GMB operated ports. The ports under GMB have special significance as they are spread over a large coastal area and represent the trade of the hinterland region and the industrial belt.

    IRS has also signed a MoU with GMB towards collaboration for updation and preparation of DMP for all ports under GMB.

    While preparing the DMP’s, IRS conducted several in-person surveys in order to identify the various foreseen and unforeseen risk factors and devised means to best contain, combat and resolve these risks by mobilising the required resources which could include human as well as material resources. This is done by reviewing the relevant documents, infrastructure and interacting with the port officers to understand the roles and responsibilities of the various personnel.


Другие новости по темам: Disaster Management Plan, Indian Register of Shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 14

09:51 Baltic Dry Index as of January 13
09:46 MABUX: No firm trend in Global bunker prices on Jan 14
09:32 Indian Register of Shipping prepares Disaster Management Plan for ports of Gujarat Maritime Board
09:16 Crude oil prices decrease as demand falls
09:10 New X-Press Feeders feeder service connects Hamburg with Södertälje and Ahus in Sweden
08:58 APM Terminals commits to industry-leading reduction in greenhouse gas emissions

2022 January 13

18:42 Brittany Ferries sells Cap Finistère to Italian shipping company GNV
18:27 The Port of Barcelona tenders out the pilot project to supply electricity to ships at the BEST terminal
18:06 Chevron HDAX 9700 oil gains unique approval for MAN four-stroke engines using gas or distillate fuels
17:55 OOCL presents 2022 OCEAN Alliance products
17:48 Singapore closes 2021 with record container throughput of 37.5 million TEUs
17:48 First companies for NextGen District in Port of Antwerp sign agreement
17:15 OneOcean Group launches the industry’s first Environmental Planner as part of its Voyage Planning platform
16:47 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for 2021
16:45 Ocean Alliance Day 6 Product with participation of CMA CGM Group to start in April 2022
16:22 Brittany Ferries transports its first CMA CGM container from France to UK
15:41 Leading Maritime Cities report 2022: Singapore still in top spot followed by Rotterdam and London
15:34 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir left Saint-Petersburg for Murmansk
15:21 DNV Conference brings together industry voices to show collaboration is shipping’s true fuel of the future
14:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 02, 2022
14:15 ABS publishes Guide for methanol-fueled vessels
13:52 Freeport of Ventspils summarized results of 2021
13:14 Van Oord to install scour protection at Seagreen offshore wind farm
12:49 Mashpromleasing and Severnaya Verf sign yet another agreement on equipment leasing
12:10 Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports discuss zero-emissions goals progress
11:55 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I to undergo regular maintenance in BLRT ship repair yard in Klaipeda
11:23 PTP to invest over EUR 150m following record volumes in 2021
11:12 BC Ferries names its sixth Island Class ferry
10:24 Proton Motor Fuel Cell and Torqeedo collaborate on new “Ma-Hy-Hy” project
10:07 MABUX: Bunker price may continue to rise on Jan 13
09:58 NSC and MES support 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsors
09:36 Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
09:25 Baltic Dry Index as of January 12
09:12 TECO 2030 signs MoU with Gen2 Energy
08:04 Ørsted partners with Liquid Wind and expands presence in green fuels with investment in large-scale e-methanol project in Sweden

2022 January 12

18:47 Wales and Short Sea ports celebrate strong year for cruise
18:27 GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries with the tank design of a new LNG carrier
18:18 RF Navy’s newest mine defence ship Georgy Kurbatov arrived in Sevastopol
18:07 Kalmar to supply world’s first electric reachstacker with combined charging system to Westport in Norway
17:53 NOVATEK and Fortum agree on renewable power supply
17:51 Colombo Port starts construction of East Container Terminal
17:31 MOL and CNOOC sign long-term charter deal for six newbuilding LNG carriers
17:10 Tanger Med port complex achieves new record in the Mediterranean with more than 7 million TEUs
17:01 North Sea Port posts results for 2021
16:59 DEME acquires of offshore installation vessel ‘Viking Neptun’
16:54 Terminal “Seroglazka” in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to undergo reconstruction
16:32 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding begins construction of largest U.S.-built LNG barge
16:13 Oldendorff Carriers performed a trial voyage using biofuel from Australia to Vietnam
15:46 Marine Rescue Service supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner
15:25 ABS granted AIP for Wison Offshore and Marine’s FLNG FEED design
14:51 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic totaled 34.85 million tonnes in 2021
14:27 Alibulat Bigunilayev appointed as Acting General Director of Makhachkala Commercial Seaport
14:12 Port Houston welcomes new Vietnam direct service
13:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk accelerates Net Zero emission targets to 2040 and sets milestone 2030 targets
12:48 FT: South Korean shipbuilding giants $2bn merger expected to be banned by EU
12:38 Production activities on the first Italian Navy’s NFS submarine start at the Muggiano shipyard
12:24 Wilhelmsen Ship Management takes a majority stake in Ahrenkiel Tankers to strengthen its position in the tanker market
11:39 Niedersachsen Ports (Germany) certified once again through EcoPorts’ environmental management standard
11:03 Bollinger awarded contract for a pontoon launcher for General Dynamics Electric Boat
10:28 Nakilat partners with ABS to develop decarbonization strategy