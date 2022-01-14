2022 January 14 09:32

Indian Register of Shipping prepares Disaster Management Plan for ports of Gujarat Maritime Board

Indian Register of Shipping, a leading classification society has prepared Disaster Management Plans (DMP) for ports operated by the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB). The ports listed by GMB for preparation of DM plans included Alang, Bhavnagar, Jafrabad, Mandvi, Okha, Porbandar and Veraval, according to IRS's release.

Disaster Management Plans are essential in helping ports respond effectively and promptly in times of emergencies and ensures that normal functioning of the ports is restored in the shortest possible timeframe with minimal impact.

Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB), in the process of enhancing safety of its ports, has assigned IRS the work of preparing DMP as per NDMA and NDMP guidelines. Subsequently, a “Master DMP” was prepared considering all GMB operated ports. The ports under GMB have special significance as they are spread over a large coastal area and represent the trade of the hinterland region and the industrial belt.

IRS has also signed a MoU with GMB towards collaboration for updation and preparation of DMP for all ports under GMB.

While preparing the DMP’s, IRS conducted several in-person surveys in order to identify the various foreseen and unforeseen risk factors and devised means to best contain, combat and resolve these risks by mobilising the required resources which could include human as well as material resources. This is done by reviewing the relevant documents, infrastructure and interacting with the port officers to understand the roles and responsibilities of the various personnel.





