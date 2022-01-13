2022 January 13 18:42

Brittany Ferries sells Cap Finistère to Italian shipping company GNV

Brittany Ferries has confirmed it is in the final stages of negotiation for the sale of Cap Finistère to Italian shipping company GNV. It comes as the Roscoff-based company prepares to welcome its next ship to the fleet. Salamanca will arrive in Bilbao in the next few days, completing her six-week voyage from China, according to the company's release.



Cap Finistère has served Brittany Ferries since 2010. It has taken millions of holiday makers to the beautiful regions of northern Spain. It has also transported thousands of units of freight across the Bay of Biscay.

Her service, alongside ships like Pont-Aven and Galicia have helped boost tourism, enrich regions and cement partnerships that will be continue with the introduction of Salamanca and Santoña this year and in 2023 respectively.

Constructed in 2001, Cap Finistère is 204 m long, with a top speed of 28 knots and is one of the prettiest ferries in operation. She has run Portsmouth to Santander and Portsmouth to Bilbao routes in her time with Brittany Ferries, carrying up to 1,595 passengers or 110 freight units.



About Brittany Ferries

Brittany Ferries was conceived in 1972, starting life as a freight-only service on 2nd January the following year. The first sailing linked Roscoff in Brittany with Plymouth in the South of England and carried a cargo of artichokes and cauliflowers.