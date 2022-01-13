  • Home
  • News
  • First companies for NextGen District in Port of Antwerp sign agreement
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 13 17:48

    First companies for NextGen District in Port of Antwerp sign agreement

    This week saw the official signing of the first concessionaires for the NextGen District in the heart of the port of Antwerp, according to the company's release. The commitment of two pioneers, Triple Helix and Bolder Industries, is an important milestone in securing this future circular economy hotspot. Together with innovative game changers, this cluster of circular companies aims to contribute to the transition to a climate-neutral society.

    NextGen District will be the future circular economy hotspot in the port of Antwerp, on the former 88 hectares of General Motors. Port of Antwerp consciously chose to set aside this large area close to Europe's largest chemical cluster for the circular economy. Innovative players in the circular process and manufacturing industry will give end-of-life products a second or third life, explore circular carbon solutions and carry out experiments with renewable energy. In order to attract as many national and international pioneers in the field of circularity as possible, a market survey was organised in October 2020 and June 2021.

    The two companies that signed first are both real game changers. The Antwerp-based company Triple Helix is set to build a factory to convert polyurethane foam from, among others, discarded mattresses, insulation panels and car seats, along with used PET from the retail and food industries, into polyols. These pure chemicals can then be reused, for example in the production of new polyurethane products. The factory will be fully circular and self-sufficient in terms of energy.

    Bolder Industries, the pioneer of advanced sustainable chemical manufacturing sourced from end-of-life tires, delivers dramatic environmental savings to the global rubber and plastics industry and their customers. The company’s proprietary material science process repurposes the chemicals in end-of-life tires to create BolderBlack® and BolderOil™ for rubber, plastic, and petrochemicals supply chains and their new product outputs. In this recovery process, 98% of the tire's materials are utilized and 75% of the solids and liquids make their way back into new tires, manufactured rubber goods, and plastics.

    The total investment value of these two new players amounts to approx. 100 million euros and will generate at least 70 new jobs. After applying for the necessary permits, the objective is to be operational by 2023-2024.

    In the meantime, talks with other potential candidates are still in full swing. The projects are judged on feasibility, future orientation, innovative value, climate impact and adaptability. More news on this will follow in the course of 2022.


Другие новости по темам: Triple Helix, Bolder Industries, Port of Antwerp  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 13

18:42 Brittany Ferries sells Cap Finistère to Italian shipping company GNV
18:27 The Port of Barcelona tenders out the pilot project to supply electricity to ships at the BEST terminal
18:06 Chevron HDAX 9700 oil gains unique approval for MAN four-stroke engines using gas or distillate fuels
17:55 OOCL presents 2022 OCEAN Alliance products
17:48 Singapore closes 2021 with record container throughput of 37.5 million TEUs
17:48 First companies for NextGen District in Port of Antwerp sign agreement
17:15 OneOcean Group launches the industry’s first Environmental Planner as part of its Voyage Planning platform
16:47 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for 2021
16:45 Ocean Alliance Day 6 Product with participation of CMA CGM Group to start in April 2022
16:22 Brittany Ferries transports its first CMA CGM container from France to UK
15:41 Leading Maritime Cities report 2022: Singapore still in top spot followed by Rotterdam and London
15:34 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir left Saint-Petersburg for Murmansk
15:21 DNV Conference brings together industry voices to show collaboration is shipping’s true fuel of the future
14:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 02, 2022
14:15 ABS publishes Guide for methanol-fueled vessels
13:52 Freeport of Ventspils summarized results of 2021
13:14 Van Oord to install scour protection at Seagreen offshore wind farm
12:49 Mashpromleasing and Severnaya Verf sign yet another agreement on equipment leasing
12:10 Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports discuss zero-emissions goals progress
11:55 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I to undergo regular maintenance in BLRT ship repair yard in Klaipeda
11:23 PTP to invest over EUR 150m following record volumes in 2021
11:12 BC Ferries names its sixth Island Class ferry
10:24 Proton Motor Fuel Cell and Torqeedo collaborate on new “Ma-Hy-Hy” project
10:07 MABUX: Bunker price may continue to rise on Jan 13
09:58 NSC and MES support 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsors
09:36 Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
09:25 Baltic Dry Index as of January 12
09:12 TECO 2030 signs MoU with Gen2 Energy
08:04 Ørsted partners with Liquid Wind and expands presence in green fuels with investment in large-scale e-methanol project in Sweden

2022 January 12

18:47 Wales and Short Sea ports celebrate strong year for cruise
18:27 GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries with the tank design of a new LNG carrier
18:18 RF Navy’s newest mine defence ship Georgy Kurbatov arrived in Sevastopol
18:07 Kalmar to supply world’s first electric reachstacker with combined charging system to Westport in Norway
17:53 NOVATEK and Fortum agree on renewable power supply
17:51 Colombo Port starts construction of East Container Terminal
17:31 MOL and CNOOC sign long-term charter deal for six newbuilding LNG carriers
17:10 Tanger Med port complex achieves new record in the Mediterranean with more than 7 million TEUs
17:01 North Sea Port posts results for 2021
16:59 DEME acquires of offshore installation vessel ‘Viking Neptun’
16:54 Terminal “Seroglazka” in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to undergo reconstruction
16:32 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding begins construction of largest U.S.-built LNG barge
16:13 Oldendorff Carriers performed a trial voyage using biofuel from Australia to Vietnam
15:46 Marine Rescue Service supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner
15:25 ABS granted AIP for Wison Offshore and Marine’s FLNG FEED design
14:51 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic totaled 34.85 million tonnes in 2021
14:27 Alibulat Bigunilayev appointed as Acting General Director of Makhachkala Commercial Seaport
14:12 Port Houston welcomes new Vietnam direct service
13:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk accelerates Net Zero emission targets to 2040 and sets milestone 2030 targets
12:48 FT: South Korean shipbuilding giants $2bn merger expected to be banned by EU
12:38 Production activities on the first Italian Navy’s NFS submarine start at the Muggiano shipyard
12:24 Wilhelmsen Ship Management takes a majority stake in Ahrenkiel Tankers to strengthen its position in the tanker market
11:39 Niedersachsen Ports (Germany) certified once again through EcoPorts’ environmental management standard
11:03 Bollinger awarded contract for a pontoon launcher for General Dynamics Electric Boat
10:28 Nakilat partners with ABS to develop decarbonization strategy
10:10 Freight traffic at Latvia’s Port of Ventspils fell by 17% in 2021
09:55 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2021 rose by 5.7% YoY
09:43 MABUX: Global bunker prices continue surging on Jan 12
09:37 Baltic Dry Index as of January 11
09:24 Crude oil market sees mixed price movements
09:12 MOL acquires AIP for ammonia bunkering vessel