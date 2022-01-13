  • Home
  Leading Maritime Cities report 2022: Singapore still in top spot followed by Rotterdam and London
  2022 January 13 15:41

    Leading Maritime Cities report 2022: Singapore still in top spot followed by Rotterdam and London

    The 2022 edition of the Leading Maritime Cities (LMC) report was launched today at an event hosted by the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF), providing fresh insights into which global hubs offer the best infrastructure, technology, finance, and world-class talent, to help the maritime community connect and prosper, according to DNV's release.

    The LMC report is compiled in cooperation between classification society DNV and Menon Economics. As before, it benchmarks each maritime city based on five key pillars – Shipping, Maritime Finance & Law, Maritime Technology, Ports & Logistics and Attractiveness & Competitiveness.

    Singapore’s strong performance across the board sees it retain its number 1 spot overall. “Singapore holds the top slot for Attractiveness & Competitiveness while also scooping the Maritime Technology title, thanks to the city-state’s unrelenting focus on digital transformation. Singapore gives way to Athens and Shanghai in Shipping and Ports & Logistics respectively, and losing some ground in Maritime Finance & Law,” notes Dr Shahrin Osman, Regional Head of Maritime Advisory at DNV and the report’s co-author.

    Two European cities feature in the top three as well. “Rotterdam’s 2nd place demonstrates that it’s a maritime city on the rise. Although only 10th in Shipping, the Dutch hub scores well overall and particularly in Ports & Logistics and Attractiveness & Competitiveness. London is also among the top contenders, from 5th to 3rd place overall, however it has lost out its previous top slot in Maritime Finance & Law to New York,” says Dr Shahrin Osman.

    Fourth and 5th place overall go to Asian counterparts Shanghai followed by all-rounder Tokyo.

    Subjective indicators reveal the perceptions and assessments of 280 invited business executives – mostly shipowners and managers – from around the world. Looking five years ahead, they predict that Singapore will remain number 1, with Shanghai coming in 2nd. London, Oslo and Rotterdam are seen as leading the field in Europe, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi competing hard in the Middle East, India and Africa region. Dubai is predicted to grab 6th place overall by 2027.

    The experts see Singapore, Oslo, Shanghai and Copenhagen as best prepared for digital transformation, while Oslo tops the list for sustainable technologies and solutions for the oceans, followed by Singapore and Copenhagen.

    About Menon Economics

    Menon Economics is an economic analysis and advisory firm, with 60 economists on master and Phd level. Menon has studied the maritime industry for 20 years and has published the biennial report The Leading Maritime Capitals of the World since 2012.
     
    About DNV Maritime

    DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.

    About DNV

    DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.

