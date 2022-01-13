  • Home
  2022 January 13

    OneOcean Group launches the industry’s first Environmental Planner as part of its Voyage Planning platform

    OneOcean Group has expanded its platform capability to include a new and unique Environmental Planner, which uses a dynamic timeline to provide a real-time look ahead at the environmental rules and restrictions in force during a voyage, according to the company's release.

    For the first time, navigational and environmental planning can be done in a simple integrated workflow. With the addition of the advanced environmental timeline, the software platform enhances its offering for a unique Total Voyage approach that integrates and visually presents data, to both minimize risk and support effective decision-making. The timeline displays a comprehensive list of environmental events that can safely and legally take place aboard a vessel during a rolling 12-hour window, based on the ship’s departure time, its current position, and speed.

    The Active Environmental Timeline can be generated as part of the ship’s official passage plan, as a section in the pdf document. Access to the environmental planner in the passage plan and the active timeline enables a coordinated approach for better decision-making in both the planning and monitoring stages of a voyage. Should the departure be delayed, both the timeline and document can be dynamically adjusted to reflect an accurate representation of the ship’s position in relation to the environmental regulations in place along the route. If the vessel speed is increased, the timeline will adjust to accurately reflect that, as is refreshes every three minutes.

    Decision makers can access an accurate picture of when and where environmental events can safely and legally take place aboard. This makes it much easier to plan operations with peace of mind that the ship is in full compliance. All relevant data is easily viewed on a single screen with information specific to the vessel, and the company requirements and policies in place. Actions, such as discharges and emissions, are detailed by category and can be grouped in line with the user’s specifications. The timeline indicates how long the ship is likely to remain in the zone where vessels must comply with regulations or stringent company guidelines. Colour codes indicate whether the status is green: legal, amber: legal with conditions, or red: illegal. This high visibility significantly reduces the risk of non-compliance.

    The connected software approach from OneOcean significantly reduces workload for mariners in the planning process by combining all aspects of voyage planning, including outfit management, routing, calculations, weather, due diligence on notices and risks, and the monitoring of environmental restrictions to provide optimised decision making. Navigational planning events and environmental events are automatically calculated dynamically, saving significant time and effort in the planning stages, and providing real-time agility in the monitoring stage. The result is a comprehensive planning solution that visually presents all relevant data based on routing criteria, situational factors, and vessel details, resulting in a highly effective planning process.

    About OneOcean

    OneOcean is the largest single digital solutions company in the maritime industry and the global leader in digital navigation and voyage compliance. The business supports over 15,000 vessels in their regulatory and navigational activities, making life easier for ship owners and managers, both onboard and onshore. Its aim is to simplify e-navigation and compliance with the powerful OneOcean platform built for the future while giving onboard and onshore teams the real-time information they need when they need it.

