2022 January 13 12:49

Mashpromleasing and Severnaya Verf sign yet another agreement on equipment leasing

Total value of equipment leased out to Severnaya Verf over the years of its cooperation with Mashpromleasing exceeded RUB 350



Mashpromleasing JSC and Severnaya Verf Shipyard PJSC have signed yet another leasing agreement. On 12 January 2022, the companies signed an agreement on supply of a track-mounted hoisting unit needed for the shipyard’s production process, reports the leasing company.



According to the statement, equipment worth over RUB 350 million has been leased out to Severnaya Verf over the years of its cooperation with Mashpromleasing.



Mashpromleasing (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation / USC) is a leasing company established in June 2002. It is among the leaders in Russia’s market of leasing services dominating in the segment of sea and river ships leasing. The company is an operator of the Programme for Leasing of Sea and River Civil Ships until 2030. It also specializes in leasing of equipment and special facilities to the defence contractors in Russia.



Severnaya Verf Shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation / USC) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.