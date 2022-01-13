  • Home
  • News
  • DNV Conference brings together industry voices to show collaboration is shipping’s true fuel of the future
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 January 13 15:21

    DNV Conference brings together industry voices to show collaboration is shipping’s true fuel of the future

    Participants from across the maritime value chain participated in the DNV Conference – The Fuel of the Future. Aimed at advancing the idea that collaboration is the key to success in decarbonizing the maritime world, the event attracted more than 6500 registrants, and brought together a comprehensive line-up of shipowners, energy majors, financers, and regulators who offered their unique insights on how shipping can chart the optimal route ahead, according to the company's release.

    Decarbonization is the grand challenge of our time - unprecedented in its scale, complexity, and ramifications for the world. It was also the critical question for this week’s DNV conference: How are leading maritime companies breaking down silos and setting aside competition to build a more sustainable future for shipping?

    Opening the event, DNV President & Group CEO, Remi Eriksen highlighted the progress that had been made at the recent COP26 summit in Glasgow and the challenges that lay ahead: “There is now an explicit plan to reduce coal and phase out subsidies that artificially lower the price of hydrocarbons, and a scheme to cut 30 per cent of methane emissions by 2030 was agreed by more than 100 countries. New commitments to net-zero by the middle of the century mean that 90 per cent of the world economy is now covered, but major challenges still lie ahead.”

    Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO, DNV Maritime stressed that decarbonization is a task that no one player, or even one industry, could approach in isolation: “We need the joined-up infrastructure, energy, technology, understanding, regulations, and financial support that is only possible when everyone leans in, striving towards the same goal. At DNV, we’re committed to playing our part. Our broad-based knowledge, competencies and segment expertise allows us to act as a trusted partner to enable progress in multiple fields, but also to bring people together.”

    Søren Toft, CEO, MSC, offered the shipowner’s perspective, stating: “We need partnerships with stakeholders in shipping and up the value chain, including the fuel producers, the engine manufacturers and the shipyards. When we do that, we will capitalize on the knowledge of these players, because we don’t think we have all the answers ourselves. And we believe that shipping must and can decarbonize fully by 2050. At MSC we have come quite far already, having reduced our relative C02 emissions by 44 per cent since 2008.”

    In the interview session, Marthe Lamp Sandvik, VP Ocean Industries at DNB Bank, spoke about the role of finance in driving the energy transition: “To be impactful, sustainable finance has to be inclusive to bring everybody in the right direction collectively. When we look at the industry today, it’s asset heavy, it has a lot of emissions reduction potential. It is important that there is a balance between maintaining the integrity of the product and maintaining the data and reporting quality. So that is a very important balance and it’s not necessarily easy to strike.”

    During the panel discussion Jan Dieleman, President of Cargill Ocean Transportation and Chair of the Steering Committee at the Sea Cargo Charter Association, stressed that a common understanding was vital: “It becomes a bit more complicated with new fuels and technologies, where at the end of the day it’s all a green premium that needs to get paid. That is the area where we are focused on, for example as part of the Maersk McKinney Moeller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping and the Global Maritime Forum, but we are also talking to owners to see what we can do together. We are also working on setting the baselines for the industry. I think it’s very important that we all speak the same language, because the world of emissions is very complex.”

    Melissa Williams, SVP Shipping & Maritime, Shell, explained the oil major’s approach to collaboration: “We take a customer-backed approach, helping them understand the potential change in the landscape and how it will impact the future of fuel supply. We also undertake an extensive R&D programme focused on de-risking fuels, looking at the vessels and the infrastructure to get the fuel to market.”

    Sveinung Oftedal, Specialist Director at the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment, talked about how collaborations were shifting into contracts: “We see a shift from collaborations between companies to contracts between companies, and that is where we want to go. We also see this when it comes to collaborations between governments turning into contracts between governments, meaning global agreements and also regional agreements. The firmest one at the moment is the regional agreement launched by the European Commission, the EU Fit for 55. This shift will continue.”

    Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen concluded: “The sentiment has changed significantly in the shipping industry, even compared to a few years ago. Today it’s not only about having strong declarations for the future. There is a real willingness to do something about decarbonization. The Norwegian Green Shipping Program is a good example for this, putting public and private partnerships together and testing new technologies and fuel types. This is so important, because how are we going to move forward if we don’t test new solutions and pilot them in safe environments. So, I think there is a true momentum that is being created now, but we have to keep our focus on creating the next steps, rather than just focusing on the end game.”

    The DNV Conference - The Fuel of the Future was a complimentary virtual event and was recorded.

    About DNV Maritime

    DNV is the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.

    About DNV

    DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, and inspires and invents solutions.

Другие новости по темам: DNV  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 January 13

18:42 Brittany Ferries sells Cap Finistère to Italian shipping company GNV
18:27 The Port of Barcelona tenders out the pilot project to supply electricity to ships at the BEST terminal
18:06 Chevron HDAX 9700 oil gains unique approval for MAN four-stroke engines using gas or distillate fuels
17:55 OOCL presents 2022 OCEAN Alliance products
17:48 Singapore closes 2021 with record container throughput of 37.5 million TEUs
17:48 First companies for NextGen District in Port of Antwerp sign agreement
17:15 OneOcean Group launches the industry’s first Environmental Planner as part of its Voyage Planning platform
16:47 NOVATEK reports preliminary operating data for 2021
16:45 Ocean Alliance Day 6 Product with participation of CMA CGM Group to start in April 2022
16:22 Brittany Ferries transports its first CMA CGM container from France to UK
15:41 Leading Maritime Cities report 2022: Singapore still in top spot followed by Rotterdam and London
15:34 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir left Saint-Petersburg for Murmansk
15:21 DNV Conference brings together industry voices to show collaboration is shipping’s true fuel of the future
14:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 02, 2022
14:15 ABS publishes Guide for methanol-fueled vessels
13:52 Freeport of Ventspils summarized results of 2021
13:14 Van Oord to install scour protection at Seagreen offshore wind farm
12:49 Mashpromleasing and Severnaya Verf sign yet another agreement on equipment leasing
12:10 Long Beach, Los Angeles seaports discuss zero-emissions goals progress
11:55 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Victoria I to undergo regular maintenance in BLRT ship repair yard in Klaipeda
11:23 PTP to invest over EUR 150m following record volumes in 2021
11:12 BC Ferries names its sixth Island Class ferry
10:24 Proton Motor Fuel Cell and Torqeedo collaborate on new “Ma-Hy-Hy” project
10:07 MABUX: Bunker price may continue to rise on Jan 13
09:58 NSC and MES support 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsors
09:36 Crude oil market sees downward correction of prices
09:25 Baltic Dry Index as of January 12
09:12 TECO 2030 signs MoU with Gen2 Energy
08:04 Ørsted partners with Liquid Wind and expands presence in green fuels with investment in large-scale e-methanol project in Sweden

2022 January 12

18:47 Wales and Short Sea ports celebrate strong year for cruise
18:27 GTT entrusted by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries with the tank design of a new LNG carrier
18:18 RF Navy’s newest mine defence ship Georgy Kurbatov arrived in Sevastopol
18:07 Kalmar to supply world’s first electric reachstacker with combined charging system to Westport in Norway
17:53 NOVATEK and Fortum agree on renewable power supply
17:51 Colombo Port starts construction of East Container Terminal
17:31 MOL and CNOOC sign long-term charter deal for six newbuilding LNG carriers
17:10 Tanger Med port complex achieves new record in the Mediterranean with more than 7 million TEUs
17:01 North Sea Port posts results for 2021
16:59 DEME acquires of offshore installation vessel ‘Viking Neptun’
16:54 Terminal “Seroglazka” in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to undergo reconstruction
16:32 Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding begins construction of largest U.S.-built LNG barge
16:13 Oldendorff Carriers performed a trial voyage using biofuel from Australia to Vietnam
15:46 Marine Rescue Service supports 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Partner
15:25 ABS granted AIP for Wison Offshore and Marine’s FLNG FEED design
14:51 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic totaled 34.85 million tonnes in 2021
14:27 Alibulat Bigunilayev appointed as Acting General Director of Makhachkala Commercial Seaport
14:12 Port Houston welcomes new Vietnam direct service
13:02 A.P. Moller - Maersk accelerates Net Zero emission targets to 2040 and sets milestone 2030 targets
12:48 FT: South Korean shipbuilding giants $2bn merger expected to be banned by EU
12:38 Production activities on the first Italian Navy’s NFS submarine start at the Muggiano shipyard
12:24 Wilhelmsen Ship Management takes a majority stake in Ahrenkiel Tankers to strengthen its position in the tanker market
11:39 Niedersachsen Ports (Germany) certified once again through EcoPorts’ environmental management standard
11:03 Bollinger awarded contract for a pontoon launcher for General Dynamics Electric Boat
10:28 Nakilat partners with ABS to develop decarbonization strategy
10:10 Freight traffic at Latvia’s Port of Ventspils fell by 17% in 2021
09:55 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 2021 rose by 5.7% YoY
09:43 MABUX: Global bunker prices continue surging on Jan 12
09:37 Baltic Dry Index as of January 11
09:24 Crude oil market sees mixed price movements
09:12 MOL acquires AIP for ammonia bunkering vessel