2022 January 13 09:58

NSC and MES support 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsors

The Companies’ representative will report on implementation of large-scale offshore projects



Northern Shipping Company JSC (NSC) and Marine Engineering and Shipping JSC (MES) support 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” as its Sponsors.

The Congress’ business programme includes the report of Andrey Khaustov, General Director of MES, on implementation of large-scale offshore projects in compliance with tough international requirements and standards.



MES offers a complete range of services from the phase of planning (concept and technical-economical assessment) to commissioning, start-up and adjustment of offshore and oil & gas projects. The company also conducts underwater engineering works at a depth of up to 3,000 meters involving ROV of various classes and purposes. The company operates its own fleet of specialized units.



NSC performs dredging works with its fleet numbering seven specialized vessels. Over the recent NSC has performed projects in Russia, including the Arctic, as well as in the Baltic states, Europe, Middle East and on the African coast of the Atlantic Ocean.



The 5th Dredging Congress is organized by Russia’s leading industry focused media group PortNews in partnership with FSUE Rosmorport and FSUE Hydrographic Company.

The event will be held on 16-17 February 2022 at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, Moscow.

The Congress will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, and International association of dredging companies (IADC).

The Congress combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (held annually since 2014) and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works" (held annually since 2018).

The event will be held in mixed in-person/online format. A fee is foreseen for participation.



Read more about the Congress >>>>