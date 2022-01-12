2022 January 12 11:39

Niedersachsen Ports (Germany) certified once again through EcoPorts’ environmental management standard

ESPO congratulates Niedersachsen Ports (Germany) for being certified once again through the EcoPorts’ environmental management standard (PERS). With a total of 15 port locations, Niedersachsen Ports is the largest operator of public seaports in Germany. A committed member of the EcoPorts Network, various Niedersachsen ports have been part of the Network since 2015, first becoming PERS-certified in 2016.

Isabelle Ryckbost, ESPO Secretary General, commented: “Niedersachsen Ports have a considerable track record when it comes to sustainability. They are active on many fronts: dredging and sediment and water management, port energy management, energy scouting, port waste and marine litter, and hydrogen to name a few. Niedersachsen Ports are a strong pillar of the EcoPorts Network. It is good to see them recertified!”

Valter Selén, ESPO Senior Policy Advisor and EcoPorts Coordinator, said: “I am very pleased to congratulate Niedersachsen ports on their third recertification with PERS. The PERS recertification is part of the larger sustainability strategy of Niedersachsen. By integrating EcoPorts in a holistic port strategy, Niedersachsen displays the versatility and utility of the tools provided by EcoPorts, which are used by the port as the basis for environmental activities and management.”

PERS is the only port-specific environmental standard. The last five years have seen important increases in its recognition and membership, with 118 ports from 26 countries currently counting themselves as part of the EcoPorts network, and 28 ports holding PERS certification. Compliance with the EcoPorts’ PERS standard is independently assessed by Lloyd’s Register and the certificate has a validity of two years. EcoPorts’ PERS is revised after the 2-year period to make sure that the port continues to meet the requirements.