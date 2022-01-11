2022 January 11 11:02

NOVATEK and ENN Natural Gas sign sales and purchase agreement on long-term LNG supply

PAO NOVATEK announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, NOVATEK Gas & Power Asia Pte. Ltd., and ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd. signed a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement for the LNG produced from the Arctic LNG 2 project.

The SPA stipulates the supply of approximately 0.6 million tons of LNG per annum from the Arctic LNG 2 project for a term of 11 years. The LNG will be delivered on a DES basis to ENN’s Zhoushan LNG Receiving Terminal in China.

“We have reached another milestone in successful marketing of NOVATEK’s share of LNG to be produced by our Arctic LNG 2 project,” noted Leonid Mikhelson, NOVATEK’s Chairman of the Management Board. “This is another LNG SPA for delivery to the Chinese market, which is in line with our LNG strategy to expand sales to the Asia-Pacific region with its growing demand for clean-burning natural gas.”

Arctic LNG 2 envisages constructing three LNG liquefaction trains of 6.6 million tons per annum each for the total LNG capacity of 19.8 million tons, as well as cumulative gas condensate production capacity of 1.6 million tons per annum. The Project will utilize an innovative construction concept of gravity-based structure (GBS) platforms to reduce overall capital cost and minimize the Project’s environmental footprint in the Arctic zone of Russia. As of 31 December 2020, the Utrenneye field’s 2P reserves under PRMS totaled 1,434 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 90 million tons of liquids.

The Project’s participants include: NOVATEK (60%), TotalEnergies (10%), CNPC (10%), CNOOC (10%) and Japan Arctic LNG, a consortium of Mitsui & Co, Ltd. and JOGMEC (10%).

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s upstream activities are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol “NVTK”.