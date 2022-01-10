2022 January 10 17:54

Wärtsilä signs a long-term Optimised Maintenance Agreement with NYK Shipmanagement

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a long-term Optimised Maintenance Agreement with Singapore based NYK Shipmanagement, according to the company's release. The 13-year contract is designed to ensure maximum uptime and equipment reliability, with assured maintenance costs, for an LNG carrier vessel featuring three Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines. The agreement was signed in November 2021.

The agreement covers maintenance and planning support. It includes Expert Insight, which enables dynamic, data-driven maintenance planning, optimising maintenance needs and monitoring equipment and systems in real-time through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics.

Real-time monitoring allows specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres to provide customers with proactive support. By providing advice and suggestions for resolving potential operational disturbances, this greatly reduces the need for unplanned servicing. As a result, the vessel’s uptime and availability are notably increased.



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. The company's team of 17,500 professionals in 200 locations in more than 70 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of industries across the globe. In 2020 Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.