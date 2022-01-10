2022 January 10 18:37

X-Press Feeders enhances the Mexico Central America service

X-Press Feeders will be enhancing the Mexico Central America X-Press (MCX) rotation effective mid-January 2022, according to the company's release.

The new MCX will deploy 3 vessels, and cover additional 3 ports (Lazaro Cardenas, Puerto Quetzal, Corinto):

Lazaro Cardenas – Manzanillo – Puerto Quetzal – Ajacutla – Corinto – San Lorenzo – Puerto Quetzal – Lazaro Cardenas

It will be a reefer dedicated service and continue to provide direct connection between Mexico and Central America.