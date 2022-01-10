2022 January 10 12:22

RF Government eases criteria for selection of Free Port of Vladivostok residents

RF Government has eased the criteria for selection of Free Port of Vladivostok residents. According to the official statement of the Government, minimal capital investments necessary for obtaining a status of FPV resident have been reduced from RUB 5 million to RUB 500,000. A related order has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. According to the statement, that will make it easier for the businesses to obtain FPV residency and will let attract additional investments in the territory development.



The regime of Free Port of Vladivostok (FPV) extends to 22 municipalities in 5 regions.

FPV Territory has a special legal regime in relation to customs, tax and administrative matters.

Within the FPV, tax incentives and administrative preferences apply for residents.