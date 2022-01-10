2022 January 10 09:46

Russian President signs Federal Law specifying mechanism and procedure of wreck removal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the Federal Law on Introduction of Amendments into Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation related to removal of wrecks. It specifies the mechanism and the procedure of wreck removal, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

The document (No 4370-FL dated 30 December 2021) has been published on the official internet portal for legal information.



According to earlier statements, the State Duma of the Russian Federation passed the bill on 22 December 2021 and the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation approved it on 24 December 2021.

