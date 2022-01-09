2022 January 9 13:02

Marco Polo Marine ventures into green ship recycling

Marco Polo Marine Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, P.T. Marcopolo Shipyard, has ventured into green ship recycling, to help shipowners recycle their end-of-life ships in a safe and environmentally sound manner, according to the company's release.

In addition to being awarded the permit by local authorities to conduct ship recycling activities, the Group has also become the first shipyard in Indonesia to be certified and awarded the ISO 30000:2009 certificate. The ISO 30000 certification is recognised globally and often a prerequisite by shipowners as the shipping industry look to comply with the new European Union (EU) Regulation on Ship Recycling and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Hong Kong Convention.

The maritime industry has come under mounting pressure from various stakeholders to ensure vessels are recycled in a safe and responsible manner. To promote transparency across the shipping value chain and accelerate a voluntary market-driven approach to responsible ship recycling practices, the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI) was also launched in 2018. Since its launch, the SRTI has received over 20 signatories including major shipowners such as MAERSK, NYK and Crowley, signalling the shipping industry’s strong intent and efforts to pursue on its sustainability and green recycling efforts.

About Marco Polo Marine

Listed on the Mainboard of the SGX-ST since 2007, Marco Polo Marine Ltd is a reputable regional integrated marine logistics company which principally engages in shipping and shipyard operations. The Group’s shipping business relates to the chartering of Offshore Supply Vessels (“OSVs”) for deployment in the regional waters, including the Gulf of Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan, as well as the chartering of tug boats and barges to customers, especially those which are engaged in the mining, commodities, construction, infrastructure and land reclamation industries. Under its chartering operations, the Group has diversified its activities beyond the oil and gas industry to include the support of the construction of offshore windfarm projects.

The Group’s shipyard business relates to ship building as well as the provision of ship maintenance, repair, outfitting and conversion services, which are carried out through its shipyard located in Batam, Indonesia. Occupying a total land area of approximately 34 hectares with a seafront of approximately 650 meters, the modern shipyard also houses three dry docks, which have boosted the Group’s technical capabilities and service offerings to undertake projects involving mid-sized and sophisticated vessels.

About ABS Quality Evaluations

As a world-leading certification body, ABS Quality Evaluations (ABS QE) works with companies to assure the performance of their business, systems, people and supply chains through management systems certification, verification, assessment and training.