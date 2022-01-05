2022 January 5 15:09

ABP announces the appointment of Karel Drastich as Head of Corporate Development

ABP, the UK’s leading ports group, has appointed Karel Drastich as Head of Corporate Development for the Group, according to the company's release.

Reporting to Julian Walker, Chief Commercial Officer, the position is newly created to accelerate the delivery of ABP’s long-term business strategy, focusing on corporate development. A seasoned M&A professional, Karel will focus on driving inorganic growth. Karel has spent much of his career in M&A and corporate development, leading multi-functional deal teams across a range of sectors, ranging from mining to global transportation and port operations to ship management and marine services.

Karel takes up this role on 4th January.