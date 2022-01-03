2022 January 3 13:31

Shandong Port Group pledges to deepen partnerships with container carriers

Shandong Port Group or SPG – one of the biggest ports operators in the world, based in Qingdao in East China's Shandong province – on Dec 29 held a major ports and shipping seminar on "new pattern, new integration, new development" in the port city, according to the company's release.

A total of 16 leaders from the Qingdao branches of container carriers, including China COSCO SHIPPING Group Ltd, gathered there to discuss cooperation and to map out a blueprint for their future development.

Data from SPG showed that the ports group received more than 520 additional vessels this year, unloading an additional 260,000 TEUs, or twenty-foot equivalent units – the standard container size – of empty containers and offering nearly 300,000 TEUs for exports. This effectively resolved the problem of container shortages for foreign trade enterprises along the Yellow River basin and boosted the development of the shipping companies.

Meanwhile, all the shipping companies were said to have helped SPG make new progress in container developments, with the growth rate of shipping routes and the number of additional vessels both hitting new highs. With this achievement, SPG has led global ports in port services, expanded strongly in both sea-oriented and land-oriented transport and comprehensively improved its business environment.

During the event, SPG Chairman Huo Gaoyuan expressed his appreciation for 16 shipping companies' continued support and help, by presenting them with three awards – a distinguished contribution award, an outstanding contribution award and an excellent contribution award.

Ju Wei, general manager of Qingdao COSCO Shipping Container Transport Co Ltd, said that thanks to SPG's excellent handling efficiency, Qingdao Port had become its major port – for the company to reduce the length of time its ships were moored at port this year, ensuring that the direct berthing rate for its foreign trade trunk vessels hit 99 percent.

SPG pledged to continue to achieve its goal of evolving into an international shipping hub in Northeast Asia, releasing the container service measure 2.0 version at the seminar. The overall aim is to offer higher efficiency, bigger capacity, as well as better port services and a business environment – as part of its wider efforts to bring better customer experiences for carriers and cargo owners.

With the seminar perceived as a prime opportunity, SPG and the shipping companies are expected to jointly integrate into new pattern through collaborative efforts – pursuing new integration through mutual assistance and to spur new development, underpinned by mutual trust. The consensus at the seminar was that by working together, they would break new ground in win-win cooperation.