2022 January 1 12:43

ClassNK releases amendments to class rules

Classification society ClassNK says it has released amendments to its Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships dated 27 December 2021.



ClassNK is constantly revising its Rules and Guidance in order to reflect the latest results from relevant research and development projects, feedback from damage investigations, requests from the industry as well as changes made to relevant international conventions, IACS unified requirements (UR), national regulations, etc.



More specifically, some of the requirements amended this time are as follows:



In response to industry requests;

- Amendment related to the "Material Marking Methods”

In response to changes in international conventions;

- Amendment related to the "Ballast Water Sampling Analysis During BWMS Commissioning

Testing”, the “Bulkhead Valves”, the “Fuel Oil Sampling Points” and the “Energy Efficiency of Ships”

In response to changes in IACS unified requirements;

- Amendment related to the “Welders and Welders Qualification Tests” and the “Anchoring,

Towing and Mooring Equipment”



The PDF files of ClassNK Rules and Guidance are available free of charge via ClassNK’s website.