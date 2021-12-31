2021 December 31 17:23

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and the Johor Port Authority announce the closure of Changi Ferry Terminal

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Johor Port Authority (JPA) announce the closure of Changi Ferry Terminal (CFT) at 30 Changi Ferry Road from 31 December 2021.

Since March 2020, the ferry service between CFT and the Tanjung Belungkor Ferry Terminal (TBFT) in Johor has been suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. JPA operated CFT under an agreement with MPA under which JPA was responsible for the operations and associated running costs of the terminal. This agreement ended in February 2021 and both parties have agreed not to continue with the operation of CFT in view of economic considerations. With the closure of CFT, the ferry service between CFT and TBFT will also cease permanently.

MPA and JPA are open to exploring other sea connectivity options between Malaysia and Singapore under a Vaccinated Travel Lane (Sea) arrangement.