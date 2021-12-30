2021 December 30 17:15

Tallink Grupp’s shuttle vessel Megastar to go for first regular dry-docking in January 2022 to Naantali shipyard in Finland

Tallink Grupp says its Tallinn-Helsinki route shuttle vessel Megastar will go for its first regular dry-docking since the vessel first started operating on the route in January 2017 to Naantali shipyard in Finland in January 2022. The vessel will be in the dock for technical maintenance between 11-16 January 2022.

During the docking the vessel will go through the standard and required class renewal process, maintenance of underwater hull and several of the ship’s systems, valves, pumps, etc and installation of the high-voltage shore power systems in order for the vessel to be connected to the shore power systems during longer port-stays. In addition to technical maintenance and upgrades, passenger areas of the vessel will also be updated and refreshed.

During the vessel’s dry-docking period, capacity on the Tallinn-Helsinki route will be supplemented by the company’s cruise vessel Baltic Queen, which will operate on the route daily according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, 11 January 2022: depart Tallinn at 13.30 and arrive in Helsinki at 16.30,

depart Helsinki at 21.30 and arrive in Tallinn at 00.30

Wednesday, 12 January – Friday, 14 January 2022: depart Tallinn at 07.30 and arrive in Helsinki at 10.30,

depart Helsinki at 16.30 and arrive in Tallinn at 19.30

Sunday, 16 January 2022 – depart Tallinn at 18.30 and arrive in Helsinki at 21:30

depart Helsinki at 22.30 and arrive in Tallinn at 01.30

Baltic Queen will operate between Tallinn Old City Harbour Terminal D and Länsiterminaali 2, similarly to Megastar. Megastar will return to the Tallinn-Helsinki route according to its normal schedule on Monday, 17 January 2022.

During the docking period, the company’s other shuttle vessel Star will continue to operate according to its normal schedule.