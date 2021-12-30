2021 December 30 15:04

IAA PortNews wishes Happy New Year to all its friends!

The year of 2021 is coming to its end! For the second year, we having been living and working in the conditions of the coronavirus pandemic. We have adjusted to a hybrid work! Together with you and for you, PortNews has been producing an industry focused content.



In 2022, we will continue organizing our business events with a new conference on ship repair to be launched in September. Next year, the agency will enhance the exclusiveness of its content, pay more attention to new topics and expert opinions in a special section on IAA PortNews portal. Our task is to be the first and the key source of news for the industry professionals! We are sure that with your help the coming year will see an intensified dialogue in social media.



The past year showed the vulnerability of our world and the significance of taking care of our near and dear ones as well as our colleagues. We wish you health and happiness and we hope to see you soon!



Happy New Year and Merry Christmas from the team of PortNews Media Group! May the coming year be favorable and fruitful!

We will stay with you over the holiday season and throughout the next year as a reliable source of up-to-date information.