2021 December 30 13:48

Yantar Shipyard opens its new outfitting quay

Image source: Instagram page of Yantar Shipyard

In 2022, the company will commence building quay No5

Kaliningrad, Russia based Baltic Shipyard Yantar (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) announces opening of its new outfitting quay. The opening ceremony held on 29 December 2021 was attended by Victor Liina, Commander of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet; Aleksandr Galkin, Director of Capital Construction Department, Aleksandr Galkin; Victor Chirkov, Key Advisor to USC General Director; Ilya Samarin, General Director of Yantar Shipyard; Oleg Kramarenko, General Director of Stream Project LLC.



According to Ilya Samarin, Stream Project, a contractor headquartered in Kaliningrad, has completed everything “in time and with high quality”. The quay will be fully operational when the cranes delivered by another Kaliningrad based company, Baltkran, are assembled.



“I think we will welcome ships here in March of the coming year”, said Ilya Samarin adding that the state programme covering the reconstruction of outfitting quays would help the shipyard reach a new level of contract implementation.



With its modern infrastructure, the newly upgraded outfitting quay No 6 will allow for optimal fitting out of ships.



In 2022, Yantar will commence building quay No5. Further plans include reconstruction of quays NoNo 7,8, dock No 8 as well as construction of a new hull plating shop.



The works on reconstruction of outfitting quay No 5 will be completed by Impuls, a company headquartered in Moscow.



Kaliningrad-based Baltic Shipbuilding Plant “Yantar” (Yantar Shipyard) was founded on July 8, 1945 on the basis of a Koenigsberg unit of German’s Schichau Werft. Yantar Shipyard specializes in building and repair of warships and civil boats. Throughout the years the Shipyard has built 160 warships and more than 500 merchant vessels. The Russian Government holds majority stake in the shipbuilding firm through Western Center of Shipbuilding, a subsidiary of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.