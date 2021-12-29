-
Solstad secures AHTS contract in Brazil
Solstad Offshore ASA has been awarded a new contract with PETROBRAS – Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. for the AHTS BOS Turquesa.
The contract is 3 years firm, with options thereafter, for supporting exploration and production activities in Brazilian continental shelf.
Commencement of the contract will take place in Q1-2022.
